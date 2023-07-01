Scammers UK: Why Everything We Buy Now Costs Huge Expenses | UK cost of living crisis





David Cameron famously struggled to answer a question about the price of bread 10 years ago that he used an electric bread maker. The answer was around 47p.

The Tories were then struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis and were criticized for being out of touch. Now we’re back 10 years from now and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt are being accused of not having a clue. Now the average white lump is 1.37, and this time it’s not just the politicians who are under pressure to do something about it.

People are also questioning how things are still looking rosy while businesses across sectors of the economy are struggling.

On the airline side, Ryanair expects to report record profits this year following a rise in flight prices of up to 20 per cent this summer.

Food prices have soared more than 20% since 2020, and supermarket chains Tesco and Sainsbury enjoyed their best profit margins in a decade.

Multinational corporations such as PepsiCo, Proctor & Gamble, and Nestl, the world’s largest food and beverage company, have cruised through the past two years promising huge dividends to shareholders while keeping earnings intact. And mortgage loans to consumers of services, from insurance to cellphones to energy, have seen bills skyrocket even as providers are reaping huge profits.

More and more questions are being asked. Why do many businesses seem to be maintaining or improving their performance during a cost-of-living crisis, when households suffered one of the worst periods of real income decline in the past century? Do we live in swindlers UK?

Inflation in the UK stood at 8.7% in May, food inflation topped 18% and prices are collapsing in most of Europe and the US. Consumer confidence in British supermarkets has fallen to its lowest level in nine years, according to a survey.

The hustle and bustle to find out if Britons are being ripped off forced Hunt to call the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the Energy, Water and Telecommunications Watch Agency last week. Hunt pressed them to see if there was a profit making problem in their field and what they were doing about it.

The Competition and Markets Authority has proposed a task force to monitor food prices. Photo: Yoo Imok/PA

Hunt tasked regulators with measuring the effects of higher profits, but within a day of the meeting, the trade magazine said it had already received evidence that the CMA was profiteering in retail, similar to those seen with energy companies. It made excessive profits and ended up facing windfall taxes.

The Grocer said authorities had evidence documents from various retail sectors ahead of the report due to be released this week.

Supermarket owners dismissed claims that they inflated profits because of a cost-of-living crisis. However, the evidence for the CMA is understood to be convincing enough to suggest the formation of a task force to monitor food prices.

Meanwhile, a growing number of economists have calculated that profits account for the lion’s share of inflation this century and can be blamed for pushing inflation to its highest level in 30 years.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said last week that much of the eurozone’s overall inflation could be attributed to profiteering companies.

Lagarde asked companies not to repeat the same trick this year, saying if they did, they would be forced to keep interest rates high for a longer period of time.

According to official corporate profitability figures released by the National Statistical Office, the ratio of net profit to cost to sales income remained steady at 10% in the two years to December 2022, down from 12% in 2014.

Bank of England officials took this to mean little change in the way companies price goods and services. The only pressure is rising costs and higher wage bills.

But in a report last week, Simon MacAdam, chief economist at the consulting firm Capital Economics, calculated that companies in the industrialized world have boosted inflation by 2 to 3 percentage points by keeping profit margins wide open. . example.

More recently, he says, the UK has stood out among the developed world, with business margins that remain incredibly resilient despite soaring costs. UK inflation in the second half of 2022 was about 4 percentage points higher than before the pandemic, when profits absorbed rising costs.

A crude oil refinery in Ineos Grangemouth Scotland. Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt has pressed the energy sector over profiteering claims. Photo: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

That means inflation in the second half of last year, when the average 10% was just 6% in the UK, which may have persuaded the Bank of England to moderate several rate hikes.

A report by Unite union, updated in March last year, found that the average profit margin of the top 350 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange rose from 5.7% in the first half of 2019 to 5.7% in the first half of 2019 to 10.7% in the first half of 2022.

Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, was one of the first to monitor price gluts by companies in certain sectors. He says three waves of inflation can be identified. The first is a temporary rise in the price of durable consumer goods such as children’s toys and TV sets as households spend government subsidies during the pandemic.

The second wave follows a huge surge in gas and electricity prices exacerbated by the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the winter of 2022. But he says the recent inflation has been driven by the abnormal expansion of profit margins. Profit-driven inflation occurs when companies tell customers a convincing story to raise prices without significantly reducing demand. Inflation driven by spin, not matter.

The MacAdams study was the first to determine the impact on UK inflation. Neither the Bank of England nor the Treasury did similar calculations. He said the companies used only the market power they were given and that the dispute could be accused of greedy inflation, a term unions use to reflect how workers have protected shareholders over the past three years as workers have suffered a decline in disposable income. said.

Unite secretary-general Sharon Graham said the unions’ investigation and recent analyzes by the IMF and ECB have revealed that the economy is being manipulated against workers.

energy

Making a profit is the name of the game in the energy industry. In their book The World for Sale, authors Javier Blas and Jack Farchy show how the recent crisis has changed four major commodity traders. Vitol, Cargill, Glencore, and Trafigura earned about $10 billion between themselves in the decade starting in 2010. In 2022, their net income was over $46 billion.

The Common Wealth, the left wing of the central think tank, has shown that the electricity industry is full of companies that charge more than distribution companies. There are 14 that connect National Grid to homes and offices. It posted an operating margin of 43% last year. The gas distribution company enjoys a 36.6% profit margin.

Transporting oil and liquid gas around the world was also a very lucrative business. According to shipping consulting firm Drewry, in the three years from 2020 to 2022, the industry generated as much revenue as in the previous 60 years combined.

mortgage/savings

Mortgage costs for households with an average mortgage of about 130,000 increased by more than 3,000 per year.

Signs that inflation is stiffer than expected have raised market expectations of how high the Bank of England will raise interest rates, says the Resolution Foundation think tank, with total annual mortgage payments currently at 15.8 billion by 2026, and average households remortgaging next year.

Banks claim they are unprofitable because it means the margin between the amount paid to the Bank of England to borrow money and the interest rate offered to customers is very small. The same argument is used to justify meager savings rates, even though MoneySavingExpert president and broadcaster Martin Lewis said that savers are getting ripped off.

Values ​​from all major UK banks appear to support their claim. Investors have been reluctant to buy banking stocks, and stock prices are now roughly the same as they were a few years ago when interest rates were near zero.

car insurance

According to the latest May figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), insurance premiums have soared by 43.1%, which has angered many car owners. The industry says the figure gets closer to 16% if the calculation removes often exaggerated renewal offers from insurers and focuses only on the price paid.

Insurers say the number of claims is rising while car prices, especially used ones, are rising dramatically, making repairs much more expensive and paying larger payments. High energy bills, paint prices, and free car costs also contribute to higher repair prices.

any? Customers say they are incentivizing higher renewal prices by not shopping. According to the GlobalDatas 2022 UK Insurance Consumer Survey, only 28.8% of car insurance customers have changed carriers at renewal (down from 30.7% in 2021).

communication

The UK’s biggest mobile and broadband company added to its financial pain this spring with its biggest price hike in more than 30 years.

Most providers tie the annual increase to inflation regardless of whether the customer has completed the contract. With inflation near zero during the pandemic, they added 3.9 percentage points, arguing that the measure was essential to continue investing in services as broadband and mobile demand soared.

However, the Guardian’s analysis found that the six companies that dominate most of the telecommunications market maintained a 3.9 percentage point surcharge this spring when inflation soared, leaving consumers facing rate increases of up to 17.3%.

According to estimates by price comparison website Uswitch, these charges have generated billions of pounds of extra revenue for providers, and the average customer’s annual bill has risen to 222 for broadband and 114 for mobile.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt raised the issue during Downing Street talks with regulators last week. But the government is under pressure to take further action. Labor has called for the practice to be banned.

Picture that comes to mind: Frankie Angel/AlamyFood

Where to study? It suggests that soaring food prices are worsening the mental health of one in four people across the UK. According to the survey, rising food prices have also negatively impacted sleep, diet and overall physical health.

The British Retail Consortium said last week’s store price measures showed that fresh food inflation had slowed to 15.7 per cent in June from 17.2 per cent in May.

Fresh food producers complained at the beginning of the pandemic that soaring prices for animal manure and feed were replaced by higher energy prices and higher wages that reduced the number of workers ready to stay in agriculture.

Milk was one of many items whose prices soared. UBS Wealth Management chief economist Paul Donovan said earlier this year that supermarkets and convenience stores had set aside their usual practice of absorbing increased milk production costs.

A 33% increase in farm gate prices in February a year ago led to a 43% increase in milk retail prices, a trend that held until last month when supermarkets started cutting dairy prices. main kept the prices of these products higher than before.

