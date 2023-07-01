Migrants at the US-Mexico border suffocate in the unforgiving heat of Texas and Arizona





An abandoned tea kettle with discarded cups and sugar. A long-forgotten blanket draped over a prickly cholla cactus.

These are just some of the items that volunteers and immigrant rights advocates have found in the unforgiving desert that separates the United States from Mexico, where countless numbers of asylum seekers pass through every day.

Experts say rising temperatures and a lingering heat wave in the southwest have exacerbated an already difficult immigration crisis and endangered the lives of migrants who often undertake long and perilous journeys without food, water or sunscreen.

People just don’t know what they’re up against, said Laurie Cantillo, a board member and volunteer with Humane Borders, a nonprofit group that installs water stations and provides supplies to people who attempt to cross the United States through remote and unforgiving landscapes.

Searing heat blanketed much of the southern half of the United States, from Arizona to Florida, for nearly two weeks, bringing early-season triple-digit temperatures to millions of people on both sides of the border.

Texas, which sweltered in an intense heat wave for much of June, was considered one of the hottest places on earth at the start of the week but is expected to cool slightly over the weekend. -end.

The scorching conditions have been responsible for at least 13 deaths in the state, health officials said.

When Cantillo first arrived at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona last week, temperatures topped 115 degrees, she said. She met a mother with a baby strapped to her back, not wearing sunscreen. Cantillo and other volunteers provided the family with granola bars, water and hats.

Sometimes they arrive so unprepared, Cantillo said. The coyotes just tell them to cross over and someone will pick them up, but it could be days before they are found.

Immigration officials and law enforcement have warned people seeking asylum or entering the United States by illegal means to avoid dangerous crossing conditions as extreme heat grips the region. Law enforcement is equipped with extra water and extra medics, but the Texas Department of Public Safety hasn’t seen an increase in heat-related emergencies, Lt. Chris Olivarez said.

Still, officers treated a 10-year-old child for heat exhaustion earlier in the summer and responded to four river drownings. Last week, a body was found floating on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.

In an emailed statement, US Customs and Border Protection said it recorded recent deaths, but did not provide a count.

The terrain along the border is extreme, the summer heat is severe and the miles desert migrants have to cover after crossing the border in many areas are unforgiving, the statement read in part. The people who made the decision to make the dangerous journey into this territory died of dehydration, starvation and heatstroke despite CBP’s best efforts to locate them.

Researchers have found that it’s not just the high temperatures that contribute to deaths during attempted crossings, but also the physical exertion required to cross remote areas without adequate preparation.

In a study published earlier this month in the journal Spatial and Spatio-temporal Epidemiology, researchers from universities in Arizona, Ireland and the Netherlands looked at 2,746 deaths between 1990 and 2022 and noted that undocumented migrants crossing the border died even at higher altitudes, where temperatures are presumably cooler.

The researchers concluded that the otherwise simple act of traversing rough terrain requires more physical effort and can have negative health effects when people are not properly equipped to undertake long, rugged journeys.

Daniel Martnez, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Arizona in Tucson and one of the study’s authors, said the recent lifting of Title 42, which makes deportation more likely, has contributed to this. people trying to cross the border in remote places. far from human borders.

Now, it’s not that uncommon to spend three, four, five days in the desert, he says. We caution policy makers and the media to keep in mind that while there is seasonality in migrant deaths during the summer months, it is only part of the equation. It is also the policies put in place.

Across the Texas border in Matamoros, Mexico, Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of the Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley chapter, estimates that some 2,000 asylum seekers have set up a makeshift camp near an affluent neighborhood who wants to get rid of it. Many residents of the refugee camp told him and other volunteers that they were tired of waiting to book appointments through the CBP One app, which is used by migrants to make appointments. you at the border when seeking to enter the United States.

Some of the most frustrated people leave camp and attempt to cross into remote areas while others languish in legal limbo.

The app has come under fire in recent weeks after Title 42 was lifted. Immigration advocates say the app is cumbersome and takes too long to get an appointment, while opponents say it doesn’t. only encourages more people to enter the United States illegally. The Biden administration said the app is among measures that have helped reduce illegal immigration by more than 70% since the end of Title 42.

Right now the heat is terrible, you can’t escape it no matter where you go, Pimentel said. Some people are lucky and manage to get that appointment, but there are so many others who don’t.

Pimentel said she was working closely with Mexican officials to open a new shelter in Matamoros. A potential location would be an empty hospital with running water and air conditioning. If that fails, Pimentel said the hospital parking lot can be used to erect tents and rest areas. The problem, however, remains hot air and lack of supplies for the thousands of people waiting to enter the United States.

It’s so disorganized right now, she said.

Conditions there quickly become dangerous in the sweltering heat, said Christina Asencio, director of research and analysis at the nonpartisan group Human Rights First. On Thursday, she met a Haitian mother and her one-month-old child living in an open-air camp with no sanitation or plumbing.

During the same trip, she met a woman from Venezuela who had recently suffered a heart attack and another woman from Honduras who had been raped in the camp and had repelled her attacker on her return for a second time.

None of those people were able to get appointments through the CBP One app despite what Asencio described as credible asylum claims, she said.

