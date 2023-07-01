Malaria patient in US says disease was initially misdiagnosed





While stationed near the Texas-Mexico border as part of the National Guard, Christopher Shingler first noticed a fever, difficulty eating and vomiting in May.

Doctors tested the 21-year-old for Covid-19, and at a hospital, the Brazoria County resident was told he likely had a viral infection.

In early June, after symptoms persisted, tests at another hospital made it official: Shingler had malaria.

The disease, transmitted by mosquitoes, sickens more than 200 million people every year worldwide and kills hundreds of thousands. Shingler is one of the few people in the United States who was recently diagnosed with malaria without having traveled recently.

I would wake up very early in the morning and start shaking, Shingler said. A high fever would follow and lead to vomiting.

It was a lot of trying to do my best to get me to eat something, as small as possible, which I usually failed, or trying to drink water, which again, I failed, Shingler said.

Shingles is out of the hospital now and no longer have nausea. He said he had lost about 15 pounds.

He was stationed on the Rio Grande River in Brownsville for most of May, working mostly night shifts, he said, and first felt ill on May 20.

Shingler doesn’t know how or where he got malaria. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had been in contact with him as officials tried to find the source.

We were torn apart by mosquitoes, chiggers, anything you can think of, you can name it,” Shingler said. We were torn the whole time we were there, especially the first night.

But he is not aware of any other member of his unit who has felt ill.

The CDC issued a health alert this week about five cases of malaria acquired in the United States in the past two months, meaning they were not linked to international travel.

The four cases in Florida and one in Texas are the first locally acquired cases in the United States in 20 years. The CDC said the risk nationwide remains extremely low.

Cases of malaria in the United States are more common in people who have traveled outside the country.

The disease is more common in African countries, according to the World Health Organization. In 2021, there were around 247 million cases worldwide, with around 619,000 deaths.

Malaria is not transmitted from person to person. Instead, it is caused by a mosquito-borne parasite most commonly female Anopheles mosquitoes, according to the WHO.

All five patients in the United States have received treatment and are recovering, according to the CDC.

The health agency urged people to protect themselves against mosquitoes by wearing long-sleeved clothes and pants and using insect repellent. He also suggested getting rid of standing water, where mosquito eggs are laid, and taking other measures to control insects.

Shingler said he didn’t expect to catch malaria. He urged people to wear insect repellent if they work outside around mosquitoes.

“I didn’t fully understand how much of an impact this had until I read the news and saw article after article after article saying, ‘Hey, first local malaria case in Texas in 20 years,” he said. “I was like, Wow, that’s actually kinda crazy.'”

“I don’t think anyone even thought that was a thing that could happen,” he added. “At the end of the day, I think it was pure coincidence that I got it.”

