Deeply concerned about settlements in Australia, Canada, Britain and Israel | Israeli-Palestinian conflict news





The continued expansion of settlements is an obstacle to peace, the three countries said in a joint statement.

The governments of Australia, Canada and Britain said they were deeply concerned about recent events in the occupied West Bank, including Israel’s decision to expand illegal settlements amid rising violence, further reducing prospects for peace.

The continued expansion of settlements is an obstacle to peace and negatively impacts efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution. We urge the Israeli government to reverse its decision, the foreign ministers of the three countries said in a joint statement issued on Saturday.

The Israel Defense Ministry’s Planning Commission, which oversees settlement construction, approved more than 5,000 new settlements on June 26. Settlements are considered illegal under international law.

The foreign minister’s statement also expressed concern about changes to the agreement approval process, which was approved on June 18. In the process, far-right Treasury Secretary Bezalel Smotrich was given full powers to expedite construction, bypassing measures that had been in place for 27 years.

As violence in the area has escalated in recent weeks, plans have been made to expand the settlement.

On June 19, Israeli forces deployed helicopter gunships to the occupied West Bank for the first time in 20 years to raid the Jenin refugee camp. The raid killed 7 Palestinians and injured 91 others.

Palestinian gunmen targeted Israelis, and Israeli settlers launched a series of attacks on Palestinian villages.

The governments of Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom have condemned violence against both Israel and the Palestinians.

They also welcomed a joint statement by the Israeli security chief equating attacks on Israeli settlers with nationalist terrorism.

Nearly 750,000 Israelis live in 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, established on land occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War.

