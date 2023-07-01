Bernhard Langer, 65, leads US Senior Open halfway with records at stake





STEVENS POINT, Wis. Bernhard Langer was able to avoid most of the trouble at SentryWorld during the US Senior Open. He was still far from unscathed on Friday in a 3-under 68 that gave him the second-round lead.

Believe it or not, I had two three-putts and a mid-fairway sandblast in the water hazard, which is painful when you think about it at 100 yards, said the 65-year-old German star after his morning round.

Langer had six birdies and three bogeys a day after having a birdie and a bogey in an opening 71. On Friday, he hit 12 of 14 fairways on the Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed course with thick, rough and tricky, inconsistent greens. At 3-under 139, he was one of five players under par.

The course is tough, but it’s fair and it’s a great setup, Langer said. I’m lucky to be playing well and I’m looking forward to the weekend.

Winner of the 2010 US Senior Open at Sahalee in Washington, Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the PGA Champions Tours career win record of 45.

First-round leader Rod Pampling was a stroke back, after an opener of 68 with a 72. The 53-year-old Australian had a birdie and two bogeys in the afternoon session.

The putter didn’t cooperate as well as yesterday, Pampling said. Nothing to stress about.

State of Origin favorite Jerry Kelly (70) was 1 under with two-time US Open champion Retief Goosen (71) and Dicky Pride (69).

Greens were I couldn’t really tell, Kelly said. Some fast putts weren’t fast. Some slow putts were fast.

Goosen played alongside Langer.

He played exactly like yesterday, Goosen said. Very delicate, difficult. Miss the fairway, you’re praying for a half-decent lie.

Kelly and 2019 champion Steve Stricker, both of Madison, about 100 miles south, will play together on Saturday. Stricker shot a 70 to tie two-time US Open champion Ernie Els (71).

Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under second round

Sticker won the first two senior majors of the year and won the Madison event three weeks ago for his fourth win of the season.

I’m right here, Stricker said. Scores don’t go anywhere. It’s very difficult. It’s very hard. If you don’t hit the fairway, you’re struggling.

Sacrificing distance for accuracy, Langer frequently hit 3 wood instead of the driver.

I’m not the longest guy here, but I still feel like the 3-wood is a better club for me right off the bat,” Langer said.

Obviously there is some rough, but there is a lot of water involved. Then you have the greens which are quite harsh at times too. Four or five of them are really firm.

Allen Doyle is the oldest winner in the history of the event, winning the 2006 title at SentryWorld at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days.

I’m going to take two more 68s and let the rest of the field try their luck,” Langer said.

DIVOTS: Defending champion Padraig Harrington was tied for 12th at 3 after a 71. He won the Dicks Sporting Goods Open last week in New York. … Takashi Kanemoto had the trick of the day to make the cut, rebounding from an opening 82 with a 67. He hit five of the first six holes.

