Will there be another heat wave in 2023?





A wildflower meadow at King’s College, Cambridge, earlier this week. (dad)

Reports that a 40C heat wave will hit the UK have been vigorously denied by the Met Office.

A Met Office meteorologist was reported to have said the 40C temperatures that occurred last year could happen again.

But while a possibility, it’s not part of the agency’s official forecast, as several headlines suggested this week.

It is becoming more likely that these extremes will be pushed further. We got 40C last year and prior to that no one thought there was an outside opportunity. Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told GB News it’s possible we’ll see this trend continue.

It comes after the Met Office announced that June was the hottest on record.

Much of the UK was officially declared a heat wave on 13 June.

Sunday was the hottest day so far this year, with temperatures reaching 32.2C in Conningsby, Lincolnshire, matching the previous high set on June 10 in Chertsey, Surrey.

On July 19 last year, Conningsby recorded the highest ever temperature in the UK, 40.3 degrees Celsius.

The warmest June temperature ever recorded in the UK. (dad)

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service said this June will be the hottest on record.

Despite cooler weather forecast for the last few days of this June, this June is expected to top the previous average temperature of 14.9C set in 1940 and 1976.

Mike Kendon, climate information scientist at the Met Office, said: for both average and average maximum temperatures.”

The Met Office previously told Yahoo News UK that according to its three-month forecast, “a heat wave is more likely than usual” this summer.

Earlier this week, we added: [there is] It is impossible to predict a specific number of heatwaves in the summer as the chances of getting hotter than average increase.”

This June is expected to be the hottest on record. (dad)

And in its long-term forecast for the two weeks between July 15-29, the Met Office said only “a slight increase in heat potential”.

“Throughout the second half of July, initially unstable conditions will become increasingly stable overall, but this does not rule out the possibility of shorter periods of hot, thunderous weather. Temperatures are likely to be at or above average compared to normal. Slightly increases hot spell chance.

Here, Yahoo News UK takes a look at what we know and what we can expect the weather to be like for the rest of the year.

What is the UK’s heat wave threshold?

According to the Met Office, a heat wave is “a prolonged period of warm weather compared to conditions expected for the region throughout the year that may be accompanied by high humidity.”

The Bureau of Meteorology said the UK’s heat threshold is a location where the daily maximum temperature records “a period of at least three consecutive days” in which it meets or exceeds the heat temperature threshold.

These thresholds vary by UK county, from 25C in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and North-West and South-West England to 27C and 28C in South-East England.

The National Weather Service said the heat wave was more likely due to climate change.

Later this year and next year, global weather is expected to be hotter than ever as the expected El Niño weather event is confirmed to have arrived.

What about El Nino?

Experts have predicted that the arrival of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) will not only see overall global warming, but also trigger a chain reaction to global weather, with warnings of “unimaginable heat” this summer.

Last week, US scientists confirmed that the natural phenomenon of a recurring climate pattern accompanying temperature changes in the central tropical and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean originated in the Pacific Ocean, and experts predicted that this cycle would make 2024 the world’s hottest year. .

In the last El Niño weather pattern, 2016, the world saw its hottest year on record.

The arrival of El Niño comes amid expectations of longer and “more intense” heat this summer, and comes with a new heat warning system launched in the UK to prepare for soaring temperatures.

A new system created by the National Weather Service and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to focus on the impact heat waves can have on people’s health.

In the summer of 2022, temperatures in the UK topped 40C for the first time on record. (dad)

A dedicated online platform covering alert conditions across the UK has been launched. All “heat health alerts” include details of expected weather conditions over the next few days.

It also provides an overview of possible impacts on people, a brief overview of regional impact assessments, and links to additional information, advice, and guidance.

The color-coded warning system consists of green, yellow, amber and red responses, the latter indicating “a serious life hazard even to healthy populations” and requiring an emergency response.

Experts have previously warned that the heat wave and record high temperatures seen across Britain last summer will become more frequent, longer lasting and more intense in the coming years and decades.

What is the latest summer outlook for 2023?

The National Weather Service’s long-term weather forecast for July 5 through 14 said Friday: Go northeast. The best of clear, stable conditions are in the eastern part.

“Later on, the north and west will keep cool with sunny weather and showers most frequent, while the southeast will potentially be a bit drier and more stable for a while. Conditions could be preceded by thunderstorms.”

“Temperatures are likely to be mostly below average at first, but are on an upward trend with the potential for very warm to very hot conditions, at least in the south.”

In July of last year, a forest fire broke out near a residential area in Sheffield. (Getty Images)

Many parts of the UK are still struggling to recover from last year’s heat waves, with reservoir levels not replenishing as much as expected. (Getty Images)

What is the long-term UK weather like in 2023?

Early projections suggest that this year’s El Niño could reach a significant barrier for global warming to rise by 1.5C since pre-industrial times.

If this happens, it could lead to more heat waves, longer hot seasons and shorter cold seasons, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Late last year, the Met Office predicted temperatures in the UK in 2023 would be 1.08C to 1.32C above the pre-industrial average. This is very close to this threshold.

It suggested that 2023 would be the 10th year in a row that temperatures rose by at least 1C above pre-industrial levels.

Experts have suggested that the “La Nia” phenomenon (La Nia being the opposite, ESNO’s cooling phase) for three years in a row may have “obscured” the true scale of global warming in recent years.

With the United Nations warning that there is no “reliable route” to keep temperatures below 1.5 degrees, Britain could see heatwaves above 40 degrees more often.

El Niño is now confirmed to have originated in the Pacific Ocean, and its effects are expected to last until the spring of 2024.

Already this year, the UK had its driest February on record, followed by another year of record weather with its wettest March on record.

The Met Office’s Craig Snell said: Back in July of last year, during an unprecedented heatwave, the south had barely a drop of rain for a month, while parts of London recorded just 1 millimeter of rainfall.

That can happen when high pressure decides to settle over Britain, and that keeps us dry, and that’s what we’ve seen over the past month or so.

Researchers from the LSE’s Grantham Institute for Climate Change and Environment have previously said that the UK “is not prepared to manage future heat waves, especially if these heat waves occur more often, of the same magnitude and duration”.

Concerns about how the UK is preparing for these high temperatures and their impact on the population have led to the development of measures such as the recently introduced heat health alert.

