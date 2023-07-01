Canada’s Record Wildfire Season Continues to Hammer U.S. Air QualityExBulletin





People at a Rockefeller Center observation deck look out over the Manhattan skyline on Friday during heavy smog brought in by smoke from Canada’s wildfires. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images .

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Several hundred wildfires continue to burn across several Canadian provinces this weekend, with continued impact air quality impact for large swaths of the North American continent.

Earlier this week, air quality in Toronto was rated as one of the worst in the world, just weeks after wildfires left New York with that dubious title.

As the United States prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, its northern neighbors celebrate Canada Day on Saturday, but the types of group celebrations that normally involve are difficult or dangerous in several parts of this country. Indeed in Montreal, poor air quality prompted authorities to cancel many outdoor activities, and they began distributing N95 masks to residents, as recommended whenever the air quality index air exceeds 150.

Health professionals say poor air quality can lead to higher rates of diseases like asthma in the short term, but in more severe cases, the long-term effects of these microscopic particles can include blood clots that precipitate cardiac arrest or angina pectoris.

This smoke is heading south again in parts of the Midwest and East Coast of the United States. This is Canada’s worst wildfire season on record due to abnormally high temperatures and dry conditions. Fires are raging from as far west as British Columbia to eastern Nova Scotia. They are also found in heavily populated Quebec, although recent rains mean that more than 2,000 residents who were evacuated from their homes can now start to return.

NASA satellites have also recorded some of the smoke trails crossing the Atlantic, as far away as Spain and Portugal.

And there’s little end in sight this early in the season, which usually starts in May but continues through October. The worst fires normally occur in July and August when temperatures soar, but emergency officials in several provinces are preparing for an unprecedented widespread intensification.

In the past few weeks since the first fires started in Alberta, approximately 20 million acres have been burned. About 1,500 international firefighters have also arrived in several parts of the country to support Canadian teams working to put out the fires. The latest to reach a major fire in northeastern Quebec is a team of 151 firefighters from South Korea.

