Urges UK, Canada, Australia, Israel to revoke settlement expansion approvals





Britain, Canada and Australia have urged Israel to reverse its recent decision to authorize the construction of more settlements in the West Bank and have taken “seriously” over Jerusalem’s approval to proceed with plans for some 5,700 new settlements. concerned,” he said. These are part of the 13,082 settlement homes that have progressed through a pair of major planning phases so far in 2023.

In a joint statement late Friday, the British, Australian and Canadian foreign ministers described Israel’s “continuous expansion of settlements” as “an obstacle to peace” and condemned it as “a move that negatively impacts efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution”. . .”

“The Israeli government is deeply concerned about the approval of more than 5,700 new settlements in the West Bank on 26 June. We are also concerned about changes to the settlement approval process enacted by the Israeli government on 18 June. This facilitates expedited approval of settlement construction.” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Hon Penny Wong and Mlanie Joly said. , Australia and Canada.

“We urge the Israeli government to reverse this decision,” they wrote.

The ministers also “express deep concern over the continued violence and loss of life in Israel and in the West Bank” and “expressly condemn all forms of terrorism and violence against civilians, including the terrorist attack in Ely on 20 June.” said. targeting Israeli civilians” and “reprehensible and ongoing settler violence targeting Palestinians”.

A Palestinian gun attack by a Hamas affiliate killed four Israelis at a gas station outside the settlement of Ely, and set off a multi-day retaliatory strike on the West Bank and a settler operation to establish a new wildcat outpost. In the wake of the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that in response to the shooting, Israel would further plant its roots in the West Bank.

The body of a Palestinian terrorist wrapped in a black plastic bag is seen at the scene of an attack that killed four Israelis at a gas station near the settlement of Ely in the West Bank. (AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

“We must break the vicious cycle of violence in Israel and the West Bank,” the ministers said in a statement Friday. , with dignity, without fear, and with full respect for their human rights.”

Earlier this week, the UN Security Council called on those responsible for the recent rise in violence to be held accountable, in an ambiguous press statement that appears to have been watered down following a US backlash.

U.S. Undersecretary for the United Nations Robert Wood told Congress he shared the Biden administration’s alarm about the escalating violence.

Wood said the United States was appalled at the brutal terrorist attack on Israelis in Eli and condemned it in the strongest terms. He also blamed recent extremist settler attacks on Palestinian civilians for deaths, injuries and significant property damage.

Washington also warned Israel not to push ahead with the deployment of the latest settlement after Jerusalem announced plans last week. With an announcement on 18 June, Morocco canceled plans to host a second ministerial summit at the Negev Forum next month.

The Biden administration has also been increasingly outspoken in its criticism of Israel’s settlement policy. Earlier this month, Secretary of State Anthony Blincoln, speaking to the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC, said settlements are an obstacle blocking the horizon of hope we seek.

Border police block Israeli settlers from entering Turmus Aiya, Palestinian West Bank, on June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

But Israel’s hard-line government, which includes many of the settlement movement’s most ideological supporters, took advantage of the opportunity to close the door on the possibility of a Palestinian state, even as Netanyahu says its more important goal is to secure a normalized deal with the Palestinians. It looks like you’re determined to do it. Saudi Arabia.

A US official told The Times of Israel last week that the agreement advances “tainted” efforts to secure such a normalization agreement, as Riyadh has decided to use the agreement to advance Palestinian sovereignty.

Netanyahu’s government also passed a resolution giving far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a settler and ardent advocate of the nationalist movement, virtually full powers over approving plans for West Bank settlements. This decision dramatically accelerates and eases the process of expanding existing West Bank settlements and retroactively legalizing some illegal outposts.

The international community, along with the Palestinians, regards settlement construction as illegal or illegal, and considers it an obstacle to peace. More than 700,000 Israelis now live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem areas occupied by Israel in 1967 and sought by the Palestinians for a future state.

Jeremy Sharon, Jacob Magid, and AP contributed to this report.

