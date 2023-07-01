Sony launches its Mocopi motion tracking system in the United States





Sony is introducing Mocopi, its phone-based wireless motion capture system for controlling virtual avatars, to the US, following the products’ Japanese debut earlier this year. Mocopi is available for pre-order now for $449 exclusively through Sony’s online store and is expected to ship to customers starting July 14. Japan has long been a popular market for virtual streamers (also known as Vtubers), content creators who portray fictional and animated characters usually through motion capture. So it only made sense for the company to test the waters there. Now, Mocopi could provide an accessible way for more creators in the United States to embrace the hobby as well.

The system is ultimately designed to record a user’s movements and then reflect them in digital environments, hence the mixture of movement and copy. There are many different use cases for this type of technology, from allowing animators to create 3D characters with more realistic movements to allowing Vtubers to reproduce their movements in real time on streams. and virtual reality platforms like VR Chat.

Mocopi relies on six tracking sensors the size of an Apple Airtag to track users’ movement, communicating data live via Bluetooth to Android or iOS systems. The sensors attach to your head, hips, both ankles and both wrists to provide up to 10 hours of wireless full-body tracking. The sensors are additionally stored in a USB-C charging case and can be fully charged in around 90 minutes.

That $449 price might seem expensive if you’re unfamiliar with alternative motion capture offerings on the market, but it’s actually quite reasonable considering its potential applications, even though it’s more expensive than foreseen. Full motion capture suits and room sensors (like the ones you see used in TV, film and video game productions) can cost thousands of dollars, a hefty investment for small independent studios. In an interview with The Verge, CodeMiko, one of the world’s most notable Vtubers, said she spent $12,000-13,000 on the suit controlling her digital avatar.

And the system itself offers major benefits to niche communities who will be willing to shell out money to buy it. While there are affordable VR headsets like the Meta Quest 2 that can be used similarly in VR applications, these won’t provide the finesse of a dedicated motion capture tool, especially when it comes to is about lower body tracking. Some software alternatives have also emerged in recent years that rely on users’ webcam or recorded video footage, such as Rokoko and Luppet. But these typically don’t provide full-body tracking, and those that do can be inconsistent and generally disregard hardware-based offerings. And because Mocopi relies on a Bluetooth connection to your phone, you can use it anywhere.

Mocopi still lacks a few things: it can’t track your facial expressions or finger movements, for example, but it otherwise looks like a great alternative to setting up bulky base stations around your house.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/30/23780187/sony-mocopi-motion-capture-vr-avatar-us-price-release The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos