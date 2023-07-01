Katie Ledecky sails to a second Indianapolis title





Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky found her way back to victory Friday night (June 30) at the U.S. Swimming Championships in Indianapolis.

The swimming superstar made her surprise surprise earlier in the week in the 200m freestyle a distant memory, sailing to her second win at Indy in the women’s 400m freestyle.

Ledecky clocked 4:00.45, well ahead of second-placed Bella Sims (4:03.25).

The Sims came out quickly, hitting the wall first at the 100m mark.

But from there, it was all Ledecky, who had taken a lead she wouldn’t give up halfway through. After 300m, Ledecky had stretched his lead the full length of the body.

Despite the margin of victory, she was far from satisfied with her effort.

“It wasn’t great, but I’ll take it. There’s always things to learn, so I’ll try to learn as much as I can and get better in a few weeks,” Ledecky said. “I just didn’t feel like I was in my groove from the start.”

In addition to being the US Nationals, the event also serves as the tryouts for the US Team World Championships. The World Aquatic Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan in July.

King, Smith go three for three

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King clinched a third national butterfly title in as many races, winning the women’s 100m on Friday.

Her 1:04.75 was good enough to hold off Tokyo 2020 champion Lydia Jacoby in the event. Jacoby clocked 1:05.16.

“Just that I have a little gas left, it always feels good,” King said of his state of mind in the final 50 yards. “Knowing you’re going to finish well is where the training pays off.”

Like King, Regan Smith followed up his Indy victories with a third title.

Smith won the 100 backstroke with a new US Open record 57.71. It is also the second best time of the year. Katharine Berkoff finished second at 58.01

“Tonight was awesome, there’s a great, great group of girls all running tonight,” Smith said. “Katharine gave me a really great run, and I’m glad I put my hand to the wall first, and I’m super happy with that time.”

2023 US National Swimming Championships & Indianapolis World Team Trials Full Schedule

Competition at the 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships, which serves as the World Championship trials for the U.S. team, includes five days of competition with heats beginning at 10 a.m. local time and finals beginning at 7 p.m. h, local time. Below is a day-to-day schedule of events. For a list of registrants, visit the USA Swimming event page.

Saturday July 1

1500m freestyle women 200m IM 800m freestyle men 50m freestyle 2023 US National Swimming Championships & World Team Trials Indianapolis How to watch

NBC’s digital streaming platform Peacock will broadcast the action from Indianapolis live in the United States. NBC will air delayed coverage of the event on July 1 and 2. Visit the USA Swimmings event page for more information.

International viewers can watch the semi-finals and finals here: www.usaswimming.org/watch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/u-s-swimming-championships-2023-katie-ledecky-cruises-to-second-title-in-indiana The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos