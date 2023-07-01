Record number of 40-year-olds in the US have never been married, study finds





If you’ve reached your 40th birthday without getting married, you’re not alone, according to a recent report from the Pew Research Center.

A look at 2021 U.S. Census Bureau data revealed that a quarter of 40-year-olds in the United States had never been married, the research center said Wednesday.

The results were a significant increase from the 20% of single 40-year-olds in 2010, according to the study.

The Pew report found that 40-year-old men were more likely to have never been married than women, and 40-year-old blacks were much more likely to have never been married than their peers of different races.

It also showed that people this age with at least a bachelor’s degree were less likely to have never walked down the aisle than people in their 40s who had reached fewer school milestones.

A third of those with a high school diploma or less had never married, compared with 26% of those with a college education and 18% of those with a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to Pew.

The findings, which suggest a shift in Americans’ view of the importance of getting married, differed widely from statistics published decades ago in 1980, when just 6% of people aged 40 had never married. reported Pew.

The research center conducted the analysis to examine how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the United States from 1850 to 2021.

Its findings revealed a declining tendency to delay marriage or forgo it altogether among people born during or after the 1960s, according to the report.

In all previous generations of American adults, less than 1 in 5 adults had not tried marriage by age 40, Pew senior researcher Richard Fry said in an email to CNN.

The new report focused on people in their 40s to reflect the fact that adults tend to take stock of their lives at the start of a new decade of life, Fry said.

It’s somewhat outdated and changing, but fertility and marriage are somewhat related, he said. Some women may want to have children within the marriage. Since fertility declines after age 40, 40 is an appropriate age to document marriage outcomes.

About 1 in 4 of 40-year-olds who weren’t married in 2001 had married by the time they turned 60, Pew reported.

If the trend continues, the research center predicted that a similar share of never-married 40-year-olds would also marry in the coming years.

We’re in new territory, so to speak, and we’re watching how today’s 40-somethings move forward as they explore new ways to build committed relationships, Fry said.

A 2022 report from the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia found that the median age at first marriage has increased over the past 50 years, from 23 in 1970 to around 30 in 2021 for men. and from 21 in 1970 to 28 in 2021 for women. .

But a later marriage doesn’t necessarily mean a better one: 81% of husbands who married earlier said they were satisfied with their marriage, compared to 71% of those who married later, according to the report. There were similar results among women, although with a smaller difference, 73% of women married earlier were satisfied, compared to 70% of women married later, according to the report.

