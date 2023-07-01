Jeremy Clarkson’s column about Meghan was sexist under the rules of the British media regulators.





LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) – TV personality Jeremy Clarkson said he hopes Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, will one day be forced to march naked through the streets, a column he wrote for the Sun newspaper is sexist, media regulators said Friday. .

The Independent Press Standardization Organization (IPSO) ruled that the column violated its Editors’ Code of Practice because it contained derogatory and biased comments about Meghan’s gender.

The comments, published in December 2022 and retracted by the Sun, drew widespread condemnation from the public, politicians, Clarkson’s employers and even his daughter after Clarkson wrote that he hated Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. level”.

The column received over 25,000 complaints from the public, making it the IPSO’s most-complained article.

Clarkson and the Sun, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp (NWSA.O), apologized, but IPSO launched an investigation based on complaints from two women’s charities, the Fawcett Society and the WILDE Foundation.

IPSO has instructed Sun to publish a summary of the findings prepared by IPSO on the same page as the column it normally appears on the front page of the printed newspaper and on the sun.co.uk website.

Edward Polks, president of IPSO, said that “the imagery used by the columnist in this article appeared to insult and demean the Duchess.”

IPSO did not uphold individual elements of the complaint, saying the article was inaccurate, harassed Meghan, and contained discriminatory references to her on the basis of her race.

Harry and Meghan have become regular targets of ridicule in British tabloids, especially since stepping down from their royal roles and moving to California in 2020.

The Prince is currently suing MGN, publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, for phone hacking dating back to 2011 and earlier. MGN said there was no evidence that Harry’s phone had been hacked.

Reported by James Davey, Edited by Rosalba O’Brien

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

