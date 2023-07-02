Welcome | local government association





Introduction June 2023

June was a good month for the PAS team. We have identified funding and work programs at DLUHC over the next two years. We’ll be recruiting for three roles over the next few weeks, providing all kinds of training and support in this beautiful sunshine.

In addition to this, we are very excited about the LGA Pathways to Planning program announced last week. PAS is bringing planning expertise to this DLUHC-funded project and hopes to see graduates begin their careers on boards across the country next year.

Stay tuned for announcements of events and support coming in the weeks and months ahead. A lot is happening and we don’t always have control over the timing.

Anna RoseHead of Planning Advisory Services

If you have not yet participated in the program and would like to benefit from applying, or have a best practice to share, please contact us.[email protected]

PAS is hiring!

Since we are growing the PAS team, there is a great opportunity for some people to come and join us on this fascinating project. We are looking for a strong all-round planning workforce who can touch almost anything, as well as have an expertise or interest in:

Large-scale infrastructure technology and manpower development design, free ports and plans for highways and public realms

We are also looking for a replacement for a recent NGDP graduate, preferably one who has studied planning. This role will help us handle the management and coordination of projects, as well as give you first-hand experience on how to approach planning reform.

You can find more details about the post on the LGA job board.

Pathways to Planning – New Graduation Plan for Planning

The Department of Leveling Up, Housing & Communities, in partnership with PAS, announced a $1.59 million grant to local government associations to help fund Pathways to Planning.

It aims to broaden the pool of graduates entering planning roles in local authorities and graduates from all degree backgrounds are welcome to apply. The program works with over 100 boards and is modeled after LGA’s highly successful National Graduate Development Program, which sees a cohort of more than 200 graduates enter local government talent pipelines each year.

In the pilot year, Pathways to Planning will seek up to 30 individuals to be placed on the Board by March 2024, and will see graduate placements of up to 120 in the second year. Graduates work on committee planning teams along with studying for RTPI fully funded accredited master’s programs or apprenticeships.

We were looking for a committee to register for our first CohortNOW. Please see the dedicated webpage for more information and how to register your council interest in participating in the plan.

LGA New Councilors Planning and Introduction Event May 31st

Recordings and material from the new Councilor’s planning introduction session last month are available on the PAS site.

The hour-long session will feature Kingston’s Commission Chair, Cllr Liz Green, and will provide an introduction to the plan along with the various roles councilors play in the planning process.

Introducing BNG Metric 4.0 – July 6, 12pm – 1:30pm

We are helping Natural England deliver a short online session introducing the new Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) Metric 4.0 to local planning authority colleagues involved in validating plan application.

This free-to-attend lunchtime session introduces and works with metrics around application validation.

reserve your place

Design Code School at UDL: September 7, 8, 11, 2023 – Reservations available

Urban Design Learning is running a three-day online school to help authorities interested in preparing for design code. The school will cover the latest news, best practices and best tips from the Design Code Pathfinder program and UDL’s extensive work. This school will be invaluable to any authority planning to work on design codes. DLUHC and PAS subsidize access to multiple early-bird tickets for 3 days at a cost of 150 (+VAT).

email[email protected]For discount code. For more information and place reservation

Design Code Pathfinder Showcase Webinar, July 17, 2023 at 1:30pm

The Office for Place is running webinars to hear from local authorities and neighborhood planning groups related to the Design Code Pathfinder program. The event is hosted by Professor Robert Adam of the Office for Place Advisory Board and Chief Planner Joanna Averley. reserve your place

New Study Program for Local Government: Book Now

Registration for the July summer study program at the Homes Englands Local Government Capacity Center is open. From 10 to 20 July 2023, Homes England’s new strategic plan will feature 14 free webinars designed to support local governments through housing development and regeneration.

Topics range from community-level placemaking, from economic valuation to measuring social value, creating unique narratives about place, net biodiversity, green infrastructure for high-quality places, compulsory purchase order (CPO) tips, and afterlife and wellness planning. Diverse. in design. Sessions book quickly, so register now to avoid disappointment.

Latest KHub Posts

