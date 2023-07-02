Day 5 Prelims Live Recap





2023 USA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Foreplay Heat Sheet

We have reached the fifth and final day of racing at the US Nationals. The last session of the preliminaries will be short with the series of 200 IM and 50 freestyle. Following the preliminaries, there will be a distance session featuring the slower heats of the men’s 800m and women’s 1500m.

The first seed in the women’s 200 IM is Alex Walsh, who has already won her ticket to Fukuoka in the 400 IM. It’s a deep field behind her, including Regan Smith who has had a fantastic encounter so far. Leah Hayes is another swimmer to watch, as is Walsh’s Virginia teammate Kate Douglass.

In addition to the 200m individual medley, Douglass and Torri Huske are scheduled to face the 50m freestyle. Douglass enters as the third seed, while Huske is 6th. Erika Brown tops the seed with a time of 24.38, while Abbey Weitzeil is listed 2nd.

Shaine Casas leads the entries in the men’s 200m IM, although there’s potential he won’t race after jumping the 100m IM yesterday. Carson Foster is the second seed at the event and will be looking to clinch his third national title of the week.

American record holder Caeleb Dressel is the top seed in the men’s 50 freestyle, with Michael Andrew scoring just a tenth behind him. Dressel finished as high as 3rd this week in the 50 butterfly, while Andrew is looking for his 2nd title this week after winning the 50 butterfly.

Women’s 200 IM – Heats World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015 US Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors – 2009 US Open Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (USA) – 2022 Championship Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (USA) – 2022 World Aquatics A Cut: 2:12.98 2022 US Trials Top 2 Time: 2:09.99 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:08.91

Top 8:

Kate Douglass (NYAC) – 2:08.29 Alex Walsh (NAC) – 2:11.02 Torri Huske (AAC) – 2:12.23 Leah Hayes (TIDE) – 2:12.32 Phoebe Bacon (WISC) – 2:13.35 Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2:13.40 Bella Sims (SAND) – 2:13.61 Isabel Ivey (FLOR)/Abby Harter (CA-Y) – 2:14.23

Kate Douglass wasted no time this morning as she set a new personal best of 2:08.29 to lead the preliminaries by nearly three seconds. She opened with a gap of 27.15 ends, followed by 33.09, 37.24 and 30.81 over the last three ends. Her swimming makes her the third fastest American in history behind Ariana Kukors and Alex Walsh.

Walsh grabbed second place with a comfortable morning swim of 2:11.02. Her personal best is 2:07.13, which she set en route to winning gold at the 2022 World Championships.

Wisconsin also had a strong showing this morning with Phoebe Bacon and Beata Nelson earning a spot in tonight’s championship final. Bacon’s time of 2:13.35 marks a personal best of just under a second, while Nelson was more than a second off his own with a 2:13.40.

There will be a play-off to determine the last place in the A final between Isabel Ivey of Florida and Abby Harter of Virginia.

Update: Abby Harter won the jump-off with a time of 2:13.60 and will compete in the A final.

Regan Smith, the second seed in the event, was absent this morning.

Men’s 200 IM – Heats World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011 US Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte – 2011 US Open Record: 1:54.56 , Ryan Lochte – 2009 Championship Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte – 2009 World Aquatics A Cut: 1:59.53 2022 US Trials Top 2 Time: 1:56.65 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:56.22

Top 8:

Carson Foster (RAYS) – 1:58.56 Will Licon (TXLA) – 1:59.08 Destin Lasco (CAL) – 1:59.12 Arsenio Bustos (WOLF) – 1:59.13 Kieran Smith (RAC) – 1:59.14 Trenton Julian (MVN) – 1:59.17 Maximus Williamson (ALC) – 1:59.32 Shaine Casas (TXLA) – 1:59.60

Carson Foster took the best time of the morning with a time of 1:58.56. Foster could easily be faster tonight, as his best time is 1:55.71 since last summer. He had the fastest opening 100 in the top 8 with a 54.51 halfway through.

Behind Foster, it looks like anyone’s race tonight with five swimmers finishing within a tenth of a second of each other. Will Licon lost over a second of his entry time to secure second place, with Trenton Julian completing the middle group in 6th place.

Top seed Shaine Casas slipped into 8th place in the A final with a time of 1:59.60, while Chase Kalisz notably withdrew from the event due to food poisoning.

Women’s 50m Freestyle — World Record Heats: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2017 US Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel — 2017 US Open Record: 24.08, Pernille Blume (DEN) — 2019 Championship Record: 24.10, Simone Manuel – World Aquatics 2018 Cup A: 25.04 2022 US Trials Top 2 Time: 24.52 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 24.38

Top 8:

Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) – 24.24 Gretchen Walsh (NAC) – 24.53 Kate Douglass (NYAC) – 24.57 Catie DeLoof (NYAC) – 24.71 Erika Brown (TNAQ) – 24.91 Olivia Smoliga (SUN) – 24.96 Gabi Albiero (UOFL) – 24.98 Torri Remember (AAC) – 25.02

Abbey Weitzeil did the job this morning by winning his heat in 24.24. Swimming scores a season best of just over a tenth, while his personal best stands at 24.19 from 2021.

Kate Douglass and Torri Huske both completed the double in the 200 IM-50 freestyle and qualified for the A final in both events. Douglass clocked a 24.57 this morning to take 3rd place, while Huske stopped the clock at 25.02 for 8th place this morning. Both were out of their prime times.

Gretchen Walsh qualified second with a time of 24.53, just 0.06 off her best time. Walsh is having fantastic competition so far and is looking for his second victory after winning the 50 butterfly earlier.

Men’s 50m freestyle — Heats World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 American Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel – 2019/2021 US Open Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA) ) – 2021 Championship Record: 21.29, Caeleb Dressel – 2022 World Aquatics A Cut: 22.12 2022 US Trials Top 2 Time: 21.45 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 21.57

Top 8:

Ryan Held (NYAC) – 21.65 Jack Alexy (CAL) – 21.83 Michael Andrew (MASA) – 21.87 Matt King (TFA) – 21.98 Jonny Kulow (SUN) – 22.03 Chris Guiliano (ND) – 22.08 Drew Kibler (CSC) – 22.12 David Curtiss (WOLF) – 22.13

Ryan Held rode a phenomenal run this morning to take the top seed going into tonight’s final. He stopped the clock at 21.65, putting it just 0.03 off his 2021 personal best. Held finished 5th in the 100 freestyle on Day 1 to potentially qualify for Fukuoka as a relay swimmer, but a top 2 tonight in the 50 could secure his spot.

Jack Alexy, winner of the 100m freestyle, posted the 2nd fastest time this morning in 21.83. His run marks a new personal best, his previous best being 22.09 at the Pro Swim Series stop at Westmont.

Jonny Kulow also bathed a lot this morning. He dropped more than two tenths from his personal best from last month to a 22.03. His time ranks him 4th all-time in the boys 17-18 age group after being ranked 5th previously.

Caeleb Dressel, who was listed as the top seed, finished 22nd with a time of 22.72.

