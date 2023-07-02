US Supreme Court Gives Cyberstalkers a First Amendment Victory





Amid the explosion in the use of AI, the US Senate is considering legislation to regulate the development of artificial intelligence, but comments from lawmakers to WIRED this week indicate that Congress’ abysmal record on technological regulation could be doomed to repeat itself. Meanwhile, in the European Union, challenges filed Thursday under the EU’s GDPR data law allege that Pornhub unlawfully collected user data.

We looked at a common air travel booking scam that can turn real, but ticketless, flight reservations into money for cybercriminals. And tech companies recently released a series of critical software updates that you need to install on your devices now. Some patches released in recent weeks by the Progress Software company fix flaws in the popular file transfer service MOVEit, which has been exploited by ransomware actors to distribute malware and steal data from international companies, universities and the US government.

If you want a digital hygiene project for the weekend, we’ve got tips for making your chats and messages safer. And if you fancy a long read, WIRED went in depth on the 1973 US National Personnel Records Center fire that destroyed 17 million military records and sparked a massive restoration effort.

And there’s more. Each week, we round up the stories we haven’t covered in depth ourselves. Click on the titles to read the full stories. And stay safe there.

On Tuesday, a 7-2 U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned the conviction of a man who repeatedly threatened a stranger online. Judge Elena Kagan wrote in the majority opinion that First Amendment free speech protections require such cases to show that the online stalkers or cyberstalkers were aware that their digital abuse could be construed as threatening. Threats of violence are not protected by the First Amendment, but the court said prosecutors must show that a defendant knowingly ignored a substantial risk that their communications would be considered a threat of violence. The offender in the case being considered by the court, Billy Counterman of Colorado, had sought to have the charge dismissed on the basis of the First Amendment, arguing that his posts were not genuine threats and therefore could not form the basis of the charge. a criminal prosecution.

Counterman had consistently and repeatedly messaged a local singer he didn’t know on Facebook for two years, and when she blocked him, he created new accounts to continue messaging her. Victims of online harassment and digital rights advocates warned following the ruling that it sets a dangerous precedent for empowering cyberbullies. The Court has just handed stalkers and bullies, including politicians, journalists, climate scientists, doctors advocating for vaccines and more, a new weapon, Soraya Chemaly, director of the Womens Media Center Speech Project, told the Washington Post.

A cyberattack caused a multi-day outage this week of a Russian satellite communications system at Dozor-Teleport. The platform is widely used, including by the Russian military. Ukraine’s satellite communications infrastructure suffered a similar outage more than a year ago. Dozors’ parent company, Amtel Svyaz, also struggled with major system outages this week. Several hackers claimed responsibility for the attacks, including some claiming to be hacktivists and others who said they were affiliated with Russia’s private mercenary army Wagner Group. In addition to the outage, one of the entities claiming responsibility for the attack said it stole data from Dozor and posted 700 files, including documents and images, to a leak site and Telegram.

Invasive phone monitoring app LetMeSpy said on June 21 that it had itself been hacked. The attackers stole names, messages, call logs and location data collected by the service, the company said. LetMeSpy is a Polish Android application used worldwide to monitor thousands of people. The company’s notice states that a security incident has occurred involving obtaining unauthorized access to website user data.

Years after a Russian spy campaign launched a devastating supply chain attack on software company SolarWinds, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission sent legal notices known as notices Wells to certain current and former employees of Solarwinds. These notices warn of potential violations of securities laws that could result in civil enforcement action, but they rarely relate to cybersecurity incidents. Notably, one of the SolarWinds employees who received notice is the company’s current chief information security officer, Tim Brown, who was responsible for Solarwinds’ security architecture at the time of the notice. offensive. The company’s chief financial officer, Barton Kalsu, also received notice. The situation is potentially significant as the United States and other countries attempt to develop appropriate accountability mechanisms for senior executives who monitor security breaches and other breaches. Security professionals often fear that individual sanctions will simply discourage talented practitioners from taking up positions of responsibility.

