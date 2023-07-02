US foreign policy veteran says the real danger is here in America





Everywhere he went as chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations, Richard N. Haass was asked the same question: what keeps him up at night? There has been no shortage of options over the years Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, climate change, international terrorism, food insecurity, global pandemic.

But as he steps down after two decades at the helm of America’s most reputable private organization focused on international affairs, Mr. Haass has come to a troubling conclusion. The most serious danger to the security of the world right now? The threat costing him sleep? The United States itself.

It’s us, he said sadly the other day.

It was never a thought this global strategist would have had until recently. But in his mind, the crumbling of the American political system means that for the first time in his life, the threat from within has exceeded the threat from without. Instead of being the most reliable anchor in an unstable world, Haass said, the United States has become the deepest source of instability and an uncertain example of democracy.

Our domestic political situation is not just one that others don’t want to emulate, he said in an interview ahead of his last day at the Council on Foreign Relations on Friday. But I also think it introduced a degree of unpredictability and unreliability that is really toxic. For the ability of the Americas to function successfully in the world, I mean, it’s very difficult for our friends to depend on us.

Challenges at home have prompted a man who has spent his entire career as a policy maker and student of global affairs to turn his attention inward. Mr. Haass recently published a book called The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens, outlining ways Americans can help heal their own society, such as Be Informed, Remain Civil, Put Country First, all admittedly bromed. and yet often elusive these days. . In addition to consulting work, he wishes to dedicate much of the next chapter of his life to promoting the teaching of civics.

My own trajectory has changed, he observed in a pair of interviews summarizing two decades on the council. This new book isn’t something I would have predicted I would write five or 10 years ago, but I actually think it’s almost an overhaul of American democracy. Now it has become a national security concern. And it’s different.

By dint of position as well as temperament, Mr. Haass, 71, is a member of the establishment who fell out of favor in the era of Donald J. Trump, spokesman for the largely bipartisan realist consensus that for the better or for better the Americas’ worst place in the world for most of the three-quarters of a century since World War II. It’s a clubby world, of course, which invariably leads to accusations of elitist groupthink or even conspiracy theories. For his final appearance as council chairman last week, Haass interviewed Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on stage and online, the 27th secretary of state to appear before the council.

It’s hard to think of anyone who has done more to make this institution what it is, Mr Blinken said, praising his host.

I want to thank him for that, replied Mr. Haass with a smile. But I’m still going to ask him some tough questions.

A veteran of four administrations, one Democrat and three Republicans, Mr. Haass nonetheless transcended the insular world of think tank policy pundits through regular appearances on MSNBC Morning Joe, where, in measured but unequivocal terms, he lamented the political polarization and excesses of recent years and I have tried to make sense of it all.

From the set of Rockefeller Plaza in New York, Mr. Haass would head nearly every morning about 20 blocks north to the Upper East Side council headquarters. His relatively modestly sized office on the fourth floor looked exactly what you might imagine the cluttered office of the president of the Council on Foreign Relations would look like, crammed with thousands of books, dozens of globes, stacks of papers, honorary degrees from various universities and photographs with family members, presidents and colleagues from past administrations.

It will be hard to imagine the council without him. The longest-serving president in the organization’s century-old history, he is proud to preserve his place in the firmament while growing and diversifying its membership, opening an expanded office in Washington, focusing on education and maintaining a bipartisan approach, but not one that embraces America First Trumpism. He will be replaced by Michael Froman, who was the US Trade Representative under President Barack Obama.

Born in Brooklyn and raised on Long Island, Mr. Haass studied at Oberlin College, where he made a documentary about the student response to the shooting in Kent State. After graduating in 1973, he became a Rhodes Scholar. He worked for Senator Claiborne Pell, Democrat of Rhode Island, on Capitol Hill, where he met a young senator named Joe Biden in 1974.

Mr. Haass later served in the Pentagon under President Jimmy Carter, the State Department under President Ronald Reagan, and the National Security Council under President George HW Bush. Under President George W. Bush, he served as director of policy planning at the State Department, but eventually left in 2003, disenchanted with the war in Iraq, which he later called a poorly implemented bad choice. .

As a young man, Mr Haass opposed the Vietnam War and considered himself a liberal, but later drew inspiration from the writings of Alexander Solzhenitsyn, the rise of Margaret Thatcher and the Reagan vision -Bush of American leadership abroad and restricted government at home. For more than 40 years he was a Republican, although he occasionally voted for the Democrats. But in 2020 he renounced the party that had been captured by Mr. Trump and after the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, he publicly declared himself unaffiliated.

Over the past century, America has seen other periods of division and discord Jim Crow, McCarthyism, Vietnam, Civil Rights, Watergate. The assassinations, riots and war of 1968 often come to mind as a singularly miserable year in the life of the nation. But Mr. Haass sees this moment as even worse. They weren’t threats to the system, the fabric, he said. That’s why I think it’s more important.

Mr Haass, who agreed to meet Mr Trump in 2015 to advise him on foreign affairs, as he would any presidential candidate, admitted he had misjudged the explosive property developer.

Where I was completely wrong was that I assumed that the weight of the function would moderate or normalize it, whatever word you want to use, that it would be more respectful of traditions and legacies, said M Haass. And I was wrong about that. On the contrary, it has become more radical. He doubled.

The question is whether America has changed in the long run. I should have a dime, he said, for every non-American, every foreign leader who has told me: I don’t know anymore which is the norm and which is the exception. Is the Biden administration a return to the America I took for granted and will Trump be a historic blip? Or is Biden the exception and are Trump and Trumpism the new America?

Having explored other countries for most of the last half-century, Mr. Haass is ready to explore his own. Putting aside his foreign policy hat for now, he said he wanted to broaden the message of his book and help refocus the country on the core values ​​embodied in the Declaration of Independence as the document’s 250th anniversary approaches. in three years.

Despite all his worries, he insists he is not pessimistic. When I talk about this subject, people know that there is something wrong with American democracy, he said. They know it’s derailed. And we don’t necessarily agree on how to fix it. But there is a real openness to conversation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/01/us/politics/richard-haass-biden-trump-foreign-policy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

