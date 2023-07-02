Scathing report on US withdrawal from Afghanistan blames Trump and Biden | American News





A US State Department report on Friday criticized the handling of the evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021, saying the decisions of President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw their troops had serious consequences for the viability and security of the former US-backed government.

The report’s adverse findings also hurt Antony Blinken, the unnamed Secretary of State. They included the department’s inability to expand its crisis management task force as the Taliban advanced on Kabul in August 2021 and the absence of a senior diplomat to oversee all elements of the crisis response.

Appointing a director on the 7th floor would have improved coordination between different lines of effort, the report said, referring to the top floor of the State Departments where Blinken and senior diplomats have offices.

The withdrawal of US troops and the evacuation of US and allied officials, citizens and Afghans threatened with retaliation by the Taliban saw crowds of desperate Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport and men clinging to planes as they drove down the tracks.

An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 US servicemen and more than 150 Afghans outside an airport gate.

The State Department released 24 pages of an 85-page after-action report, the rest remained classified on its handling of the evacuation operation launched as the last US-led international forces departed after 20 years of support for successive Kabul governments against the Taliban.

He commended the performance of US Embassy staff working under difficult conditions like the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced security due to the withdrawal of US troops, the speed of which compounded the difficulties the department was facing.

The review and a similar Pentagon study contributed to a report released by the White House in April. But the State Department’s critical findings were not reflected in the White House report.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Bidens’ handling of the Afghan pullout.

He had to make a decision, she told reporters on Friday. The United States had poured billions of dollars into a war with no end in sight and that it wanted to stop this, it wanted to end this, she said.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, wrote in an email: There is only one person responsible for the disastrous pullout from Afghanistan, Joe Biden.

The White House report effectively blamed the chaotic US withdrawal and evacuation operation on a lack of planning and troop reductions by Trump following a 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw the American forces.

I can’t speak to that piece of internal coordination and how the administration came to agreement on key findings it presented in April, a senior State Department official said.

The official, telling reporters on condition of anonymity, declined to say why the March 2022-dated review had been suspended until the day before the July 4 holiday weekend.

skip newsletter promotion

Subscribe to The Guardian Headlines US

For US readers, we offer a regional edition of our daily email, delivering the most important headlines each morning

“,”newsletterId”:”today-us”,”successDescription”:”We will send you The Guardian Headlines US every day”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements, line and content financed by external parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Some 125,000 people, including nearly 6,000 Americans, were evacuated from Kabul ahead of the departure of the last US troops on August 30, 2021, as the Taliban consolidated their grip on Kabul after the US-backed government fled.

The decisions of President Trump and President Biden to end the US military mission in Afghanistan have had serious consequences for the viability of the Afghan government and its security, according to the review.

While these decisions were outside of its scope, the review found that during the two administrations there was insufficient senior-level review of worst-case scenarios and how quickly these could follow.

A White House spokesperson disputed that conclusion. He pointed to a White House report concluding there were numerous meetings and tabletop exercises to explore evacuation scenarios as part of the planning process, including contingencies that were actually worse than the worst-case forecast.

The State Department review said evacuation planning had been hampered because it was unclear which senior official was in charge.

Senior administration officials also did not make clear decisions about the universe of at-risk Afghans to include in the evacuation at the time it began, nor did they determine where the Afghan evacuees would be. taken away, he said.

Preparedness and planning have been hampered by the reluctance of Biden administrations to take steps that could signal a loss of confidence in the Kabul government and thus contribute to its collapse, according to the study.

The complicated structure of the department’s working group that was created when the evacuation began proved confusing to many participants, and knowledge management and communication between and between different lines of effort was problematic, a he declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/30/us-afghanistan-war-military-pullout-report-biden-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos