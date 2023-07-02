Will he win the war or cause disaster? American debates on sending cluster bombs to Ukraine





More than 120 countries have banned their use. Congress and human rights groups lambasted Russia for firing them last year, and the White House resisted pressure to fire them for months. But now the United States is seriously considering the idea of ​​supplying the Ukrainian army with cluster bombs.

Two senior US officials told NBC News on Thursday that an announcement could come as soon as next month, and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaking at an event at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on Friday. , said the United States was considering providing the capability to Ukraine, which he said other allies had already done.

The Ukrainians have requested it, other European countries have provided some of it, the Russians are using it, a decision-making process is underway, Milley said.

Although such a decision was applauded by a bipartisan group in Congress, it also raised the ire of some Democrats and human rights groups.

Cluster bombs, known as Enhanced Dual-Purpose Conventional Munitions, or DPICMs, are projectiles that are fired from an artillery unit or aircraft. Inside are small bombs that scatter over a large area on a battlefield, causing widespread destruction. They can be charges aimed at penetrating armored vehicles, or they can break or fragment to be more dangerous for people.

They are so effective that they can turn the trenches of frozen conflict into killing zones, according to a 2019 report by the Royal United Services Institute, or RUSI, a British military think tank. The problem is that they can sometimes create a minefield of unexploded and untracked bombs. This waste can be difficult to clean up and can explode years later, injuring or killing civilians or other unintended targets long after a war is over.

Worldwide, civilians accounted for 97% of all cluster munition casualties, according to a report released in August by the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, a campaign group working to eradicate their use. Children made up 66% of all victims when the age group was known, according to the report.

Destruction due to Russian bombing in Chernihiv, Ukraine last year. Justin Yau / Sipa via AP File

Their use by both sides was documented during the war in Ukraine, according to Human Rights Watch, an international nongovernmental organization. It’s unclear how many people the ordnance killed or what area could be affected, but Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in April that more than 67,000 square miles of the country had been destroyed by unexploded ordnance. In Ukraine, they killed 226 people in March alone, according to Shmyhal.

Long in need of more artillery shells, Ukraine demanded the destructive shells for over a year, but President Joe Biden and his administration balked and stayed close to destroying thousands of shells. munitions that have a misfire rate of more than 1% and are about to expire in US stockpiles, a move that has reportedly been applauded by humanitarian groups.

But a congressional aide who has been working to advance the discussion on sending cluster munitions to Ukraine confirmed that the United States now appears ready to ship the munitions. They have long been at the top of kyiv’s wish list, and US military policy still hinges on them, the aide said.

If we feel that’s the kind of thing we could equip, train, equip our own forces, there’s absolutely no reason why they can’t go to Ukraine, said the aide, who has requested anonymity to speak freely about the ongoing deliberations.

A debate in Congress

Last year, 27 House Democrats sent a letter to Biden begging him to join the Convention on Cluster Munitions, an international treaty that bans the transfer and use of cluster munitions. . This view has not gone away, though it has grown to acknowledge discussions in Washington about what to do with the US stockpile of cluster bombs.

Fourteen senators sent a letter to Bidens national security adviser Jake Sullivan last week saying that while they recognize the munitions could give Ukraine an advantage on the battlefield, we are confident that the humanitarian costs and damage to the coalition unit of supplying US cluster munitions would outweigh the tactical benefits.

Many American allies have signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions. Of the 31 NATO countries, only Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Turkey and the United States are not signatories. Unofficial US policy, however, has long limited capability sharing with other nations and sought to reduce the use of cluster munitions.

When Russia was accused of using cluster bombs in Ukraine last year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the act was inhumane and contrary to international law, although Ukraine neither nor Russia are signatories to the convention.

A Ukrainian citizen removes a Russian cluster bomb from a field in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine. Justin Yau / Sipa via AP File

But over the past year, members of Congress have had access to private briefings from US military officials, and that appears to have encouraged their support.

The Pentagon sent its top Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia-focused official to testify before Congress last month about cluster bombs. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, one of several Pentagon officials to have spoken to Congress, told members that our military analysts have confirmed that DPICMs will be useful, particularly against Russian positions. buried on the battlefield.

For members of Congress without military expertise, hearing that validation really helped move the needle, the congressional aide said.

A bipartisan group in Congress sent a letter to Biden last month encouraging him to hand over the guns. The group noted that the United States developed cluster munitions during the Cold War to counter Russia’s numerical and material superiority.

Now they can be put to their intended use in Ukraine’s defense and Ukraine’s defense of Europe, and ultimately, the national security of the United States, the letter says.

While support for the supply of these weapons has grown on both sides of the aisle in recent months, rights groups and some Democrats say the human cost will outweigh the benefits.

That’s what the military says, said Mary Wareham, arms advocacy director at Human Rights Watch. Any weapon would be useful. Chemical weapons would be useful. Cluster munitions are for us in the same category as chemical weapons and are prohibited for a very specific reason, because of the civilian damage and human suffering they cause.

She added that the White House had not responded to letters sent by Human Rights Watch and a coalition of nongovernmental organizations opposed to the shipment of cluster munitions.

It also appears that there were other private briefings for members of Congress that may have helped move the needle.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asking the Pentagon to release information on cluster munitions. He also raised the issue of misfire rates, when the bombs don’t explode.

US policy does not allow the transfer of cluster munitions with a misfire rate greater than 1%, according to the Foreign Assistance Act. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl admitted in a podcast in February that some of the rounds in the US arsenal had a rate just north of that number, although in 2008 the military had stopped buying cluster munitions because the misfire rate was so high. raised to 5%.

Congressional concerns about the misfire rate appear to have been allayed in private briefings one way or another, Wareham said, mystifying her and members of other human rights groups.

Without having the information the Pentagon is giving them, it’s hard for us to understand some of the claims that are being made, but they’re pretty outlandish, she said. Many of the groups and members of Congress who say they send cluster munitions to Ukraine have never demanded this for previous wars and conflicts. It’s just Ukraine right now. It’s a bit wild to see.

It remains to be seen when or if the ammunition will finally be sent.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declined to comment on the White House’s plans for cluster rounds on Friday, but said they continue to work closely with Ukrainians here every day.

We will continue to have these conversations with Ukrainians in the future and as we have done for the past 16 months, he said. Well, keep reviewing those requests and tweak them as needed, but I just don’t have a decision or announcement on anything new today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/will-win-war-cause-disaster-us-debates-sending-cluster-bombs-ukraine-rcna92167 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos