the counter-offensive advances slowly, measured in blood





A screenshot captured from video shows Ukrainian soldiers as Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar (not seen) claims that Ukrainian forces have regained control of the village of Storozheve in the Donetsk region , Ukraine on June 12, 2023, a major flashpoint in the war between Moscow and Kiev.

Mihail Ostrogradski 35th Brigade | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Ukraine has been publicly cautious in counting the gains of a counteroffensive it launched this month to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces, and on Friday its president and a US general acknowledged that progress are measured in blood.

The US Army’s top military officer, Army General Mark Milley, told an audience at the National Press Club in Washington that the counteroffensive was “moving steadily forward, deliberately cutting its way through very difficult … 500 meters per day, 1,000 meters per day, 2,000 meters per day, that sort of thing.”

He said he was not surprised that progress was slower than some people and computers could have predicted.

“War on paper and real war are different. In a real war, real people die. Real people are on those front lines and real people are in those vehicles. Real bodies are torn apart by high explosives. “

He added: “What I had said is that it’s going to take six, eight, 10 weeks, it’s going to be very difficult. It’s going to be very long, and it’s going to be very, very bloody. And nobody should have no illusions about any of this.”

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the counteroffensive was “slower than desired”, without being too specific. Ukraine claims to have recaptured a cluster of villages in operations that liberated 130 km2 (50 sq mi) in the south, but this is only a small percentage of the total territory held by Russia.

On Friday, Zelenskiy said his forces were advancing “in all directions of our active operations”, while Hanna Maliar, deputy defense minister, said the military assessed progress as “going according to plan” and that the counteroffensive should be assessed by “many different military tasks.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield situation. Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022, did not recognize Ukrainian gains and said Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses.

Slow down to save lives

Zelenskiy reportedly said Ukraine wanted to show results ahead of a July 11 NATO rally in Lithuania, where Kiev hopes to be invited to begin the process of joining the US-led military alliance – but not at any price.

“Before the summit, we have to show results,” Spain’s national broadcaster RTVE was quoted as saying by Spanish media in Kiev, based on a translation of his remarks. “But every kilometer costs lives.”

Zelenskiy acknowledged that counter-offensive plans had slowed down in recent months. “We stopped because we couldn’t move forward,” he said. “Advancing meant losing people and we had no artillery.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Polish President Andrzej Duda, amid the Russian attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 28, 2023.

Alina Smutko | Reuters

Spain’s RTVE quoted him as saying Ukraine was “very careful in this respect” and would choose to take longer if it meant losing fewer people. “Between time and human beings, people are the most important,” he said according to RTVE.

Zelenskiy was speaking on a day when he ordered top military commanders to bolster the northern military sector following the arrival of Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus, as part of a deal brokered by President Alexander Lukashenko that ended the mutiny of his mercenaries in Russia.

Prigozhin’s Wagner Group could establish a new base at a vacant military base near the town of Asipovichi, about 90 km (50 miles) from the Belarusian capital, Minsk, Russian media reported.

After pushing back Russian forces from northern regions last year, Ukraine has taken steps to strengthen the defense of its border with Belarus, a close Russian ally.

Zelenskiy said the situation in other frontline areas, artillery and shell supplies and the advances of Ukrainian troops against Russian forces were discussed at a meeting with military commanders on Friday.

“Ukraine is fighting for its life,” Milley said in Washington. “We give them as much help as humanly possible. But in the end, the Ukrainian soldiers attack through the minefields and in the trenches” against the much larger Russian army.

