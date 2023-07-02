Malaria is making a comeback in the United States What you need to know to protect yourself from West Nile virus this summer





Malaria probably doesn’t come to mind when you think of reasons to marinate in mosquito repellent this summer.

But it should be, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing this week that five cases of malaria have been reported in Florida and Texas in the past two months. The cases are not linked to travel or to each other, according to the federal health agency, meaning the spread of the potentially deadly disease is occurring via mosquitoes and prevention is of the utmost importance.

The threat of contracting malaria in the United States is low, according to the federal health agency. The sentiment is shared by Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist and principal investigator at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. He tells Fortune that the average US resident has little to fear from malaria, as the risk is limited to parts of Florida and Texas.

In the United States, the risk of contracting West Nile virus is much higher and this mosquito-borne virus will kill more Americans than malaria, he adds.

For Americans unfamiliar with malaria, here’s a primer on the disease and what you need to know to stay malaria- and West Nile-free during the July 4 holiday and beyond.

What is malaria?

It is a serious and life-threatening disease spread by parasite-infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, usually in tropical areas. Globally, more than 240 million cases occur each year. The vast majority of cases95% and deaths96% occur in Africa.

Rarely, it can be transmitted from a mother to her fetus, or to her newborn at birth; by blood transfusion or organ transplant; or through dangerous needle sharing, according to the CDC.

What are the symptoms of malaria?

Unfortunately, they are not super specific. They include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue.

There are no specific symptoms of malaria that reliably distinguish it from other infections, Adalja says. Fevers, chills and muscle aches are common to many infectious diseases.

There is usually a considerable delay in symptoms after being bitten by an infected mosquito, anywhere from 10 days to four weeks, according to the CDC. But a person can start feeling sick as early as a week after being bitten and up to a year later, the agency warns.

Early and proper care makes malaria a very survivable disease. If not treated in a timely manner, however, it can progress to mental status changes, seizures, kidney failure, respiratory distress, coma, and death. The disease is especially dangerous for pregnant women.

When was malaria last discovered in the United States?

Health officials began efforts to eliminate the disease from the United States in 1947, and it was considered eradicated from the country in 1951. About 2,000 cases are diagnosed in the United States each year, but virtually all of them are travel-related, with sick people having recently returned. from sub-Saharan Africa or South Asia, according to the CDC.

There have been no reports of acquired malaria in the United States since 2003, when eight cases were diagnosed in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The CDC had predicted an increase in malaria cases in the United States this summer and early fall, but only because travel returns to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the risk of contracting malaria in the United States?

The good news: It’s extremely low, according to an alert to medical personnel released this week by the CDC. It is, however, higher in areas where the Anopheles mosquito survives most of the year and in areas where people frequently travel to malaria-endemic areas.

Are there other mosquito-borne diseases to worry about?

Yes. The most common in the United States is West Nile virus, a life-threatening neurological disease caused by a flavivirus carried by mosquitoes. Most infected people do not feel sick. But about 20% will develop fever and other symptoms, and about one in 150 will become seriously ill and could die, according to the CDC.

What do I need to know to stay safe?

The best advice is to wear insect repellent, avoid mosquito-infested areas and clean up standing water, says Adalja. These are the best methods to prevent all mosquito borne diseases including West Nile.

What should I do if I suspect I have malaria?

The illness is a medical emergency, according to the CDC, and should be treated as such. Patients suspected of having malaria should be urgently evaluated at a facility capable of providing prompt diagnosis and treatment within 24 hours of presentation, according to the agency’s recent bulletin on the issue.

Fortunately, drugs like chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine exist and are very effective if treatment is started early, although the exact treatment depends on the type of malaria one has.

A vaccine exists for the most common type of malaria, but it is only recommended for children who live in areas with moderate to high transmission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/well/2023/07/01/how-to-prevent-malaria-west-nile-virus-united-states-cases-texas-florida-mosquito/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos