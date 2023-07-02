



Laura Zialor faces a lengthy rehabilitation but is determined to compete at the Paris Olympics next summer.

British high jumper Laura Zialor was shocked to have to undergo crowdfunded surgery after UK Athletics said they wouldn’t pay for it.

Zialor ruptured his Achilles tendon while competing at the European Team Championships last weekend.

The 24-year-old, who works as a part-time supply teacher, raised $5,000 for the operation through crowdfunding.

“No one wants to crowdfund,” she told BBC Sport. “It’s an absolute last resort, but I had to.”

Zialor competed at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships last summer but did not receive any UK athletics funding.

Funding will only be awarded to those deemed capable of winning world medals, so she was told that the governing body would not cover the cost of the surgery.

Instead, she had to sit in a hospital accident and emergency room for two hours in a full British training kit when she returned to England and received an injury check that would rule her out from next year’s Olympics.

Zialor has now urged UK Athletics to change their policy and provide medical assistance to anyone injured while representing the country.

“I don’t want people to have to go through that,” Zialor said.

“I thought I would be covered, so it was a shock to find out I wasn’t.”

UK Athletics declined to comment.

Zialor’s Achilles burst the approach for her second effort last Sunday at the Championships in Chorzow, Poland.

“When I asked if they were [UK Athletics] They said that when we signed the policy for European Team Champs, it was written that we would not be liable for any personal injury while competing for them,” she said.

“I don’t know how other sports work, but I think there’s some kind of insurance against personal accidents.

“I think the provision that personal accidents during competitions will not be compensated should be changed while competing for the country.”

Fellow British athlete Lorraine Ugen, double medalist in the indoor long jump, supported Giallo’s claim, saying: “It is very concerning that British athletes who have been injured while competing for the national team will have to fund their own surgery and rehabilitation.” said.

“She got injured while competing for her country in the GB vest and now she has to repair herself.”

Seeking a quick fix for one of the most serious injuries in sport, Zialor found a private surgeon and launched a crowdfunding page, surpassing her goal of 5,000 in less than 24 hours.

That amount only covers the cost of the surgery, but she plans to use her savings for consultations, bills, and other medical expenses.

She also cannot continue her usual paid job as a part-time elementary school supply teacher until she can support the weight of her leg.

Zialor (left) won silver behind Morgan Lake at the British Athletics Indoor Championships in February.

“Recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture can range from six months to a year or more,” she said. “It’s going to be tight because we have to secure qualifications for the Olympics by next June.

“Time is of the essence and every day counts to turn back time for the Olympics.

“I have received overwhelming support and blessings. I can’t believe how many people want to help me. Thank you so much. It means the world to me.

“I am a very positive person and I have the best support team around me to help me get through this situation. I know there is so much more I can do in sport.”

