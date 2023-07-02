Attack on Modern Life: US Congressman Ro Khanna on Supreme Court Rulings | California





The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Friday struck down Joe Bidens’ student debt forgiveness program and sided with a Colorado-based web design firm that wanted to refuse to serve couples in same sex. A day earlier, the court ended race-conscious college admissions decisions, reversing decades of precedent supporting affirmative action.

Far-right rulings by the conservative majority have rekindled calls to reform the court, and progressive MK Ro Khanna of California is at the forefront of that campaign. He expressed outrage at the decision on Bidens’ student debt program, arguing that the decision proved the regressive court needed to be overhauled.

In an interview with the Guardian, Khanna said the Biden administration could still offer relief to student borrowers, who are currently expected to resume payments in October. Khanna called for that deadline to be extended while the White House considers other options to help student borrowers and he celebrated Bidens’ announcement that the administration will take the initial steps to invoke the Higher Education Act. to advance its debt relief program.

The Biden administration had justified the program based on the Higher Education Relief Opportunity for Students Act of 2003, or the Heroes Act, which states that the government can provide assistance to student borrowers by national emergency. Conservative justices in the courts rejected that legal argument, canceling the program and denying financial aid to an estimated 40 million Americans, so the White House is now pursuing a new legal avenue for action on student debt relief.

But Khanna doesn’t stop at temporary relief for student borrowers. He is stepping up his efforts to pass a bill that would establish term limits for judges instead of allowing them to serve life terms and he pointed to the rulings handed down on that term as further evidence of the urgent need for a court reform.

It’s a court that’s out of touch, with attacks on modern life, Khanna said. And that’s exactly why we need term limits for these Supreme Court Justices.

Read more about the Guardians’ interview with Khanna, which has been edited for clarity and length:

What’s your response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Bidens student loan program? I know this was not the decision you and your fellow progressives wanted.

This is an example of the court striking another blow at ordinary Americans. It is a court that is disconnected, with attacks on modern life. This is a court that is regressive, nullifying women’s rights, nullifying racial equality rights, nullifying environmental protections, nullifying youth aid now. And that’s exactly why we need term limits for these Supreme Court Justices.

What does this mean for the progressive movement? I know progressives went to great lengths to convince President Biden to adopt this agenda in the first place and it has now been dropped by the Supreme Court.

We need to find a way to at least suspend student loan repayment until we deliver on our promise to cancel student loans. The administration has a number of legal options to do so and we must do so. We cannot abandon the young people who rely on the politics of presidents.

What’s your response to Bidens’ announcement that he will invoke the Higher Education Act to try to preserve his debt relief package?

I am very happy that President Biden is not giving up the fight to cancel student debt and is considering invoking the Higher Education Authority Act. I urge him to be bold and do everything in his power to bring relief that we cannot give up now to young people.

From your conversations so far, does it appear that the White House is open to your other ideas for helping student borrowers?

They have engaged in constructive conversation with those of us in the Progressive Caucus, but we have been clear: there is no other option. Students promised forgiveness cannot repay student loans [this fall]. It would be a punch in the gut for millions of young Americans across this country.

What message are you sending today to student borrowers disappointed by this decision and worried about a possible resumption of repayments?

Demand that your generation lead. The establishment of the current generation is failing you. The establishment is broken. It’s tough being young in America today, and we need your generation to lead Take the reins. Start running for Congress and the Senate, for President. Say it’s the turn of your generations.

You have called for the need to reform the Supreme Court, particularly in the form of term limits. Do you think today’s decision gives more urgency to this issue?

I believe that this decision gives absolutely more urgency. When you see how out of touch this court is with women’s rights, racial equality, voting rights, the environment, the challenges facing young people, LGBTQ+ rights, then you know they are just disconnected. Many of these people could not win the elections for Dogcatcher. This is why we need time limits. He is widely supported by a large portion of the American people.

In addition to term limits, would you also support expanding the tribunal? What do you think of this proposal?

I think everything has to be on the table, but I think the Supreme Court term limit is the most likely and where we should focus our energy.

Do you think court reform should be a priority for Democrats once they take over the House, assuming they hold the Senate and the White House? Whenever this trifecta comes back into effect, do you think court reform should be at the top of the Democrats’ priority list?

Absolutely, and I think term limits is something the president can run on in 2024.

