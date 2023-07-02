Where are the repairs in the United States





After 50 years of slavery, Belinda Sutton was freed and given a pension from the estate of the man who had enslaved her, but it was not out of her generosity. Sutton, originally from Ghana, had to go to court to receive income for his work, done at an estate near Boston. And she had to keep coming back, to enforce the court order that she would be paid.

His 1783 struggle for reimbursement, one of the earliest known cases in the United States, foreshadowed the difficulties former slaves and their descendants faced in obtaining similar compensation.

Black Americans again advocated for reparations that would address slavery, post-Civil War land restrictions for newly freeds, Jim Crow laws, redlining, discriminatory lending practices, and discrimination in the workplace. ‘job.

The first state-level task force to consider reparations, in California, officially submitted a sweeping report that recommended a formal apology and called for payments to eligible black residents.

Despite pockets of momentum in various cities, the fight for reparations is an uphill one.

What are repairs?

Reparations are measures that seek to rectify a heinous injustice through recognition and apology. In this context, they refer to an attempt to remedy the unpaid labor of millions of Africans who arrived in the English colonies of North America as human goods. Their labor was vital to the accumulation of American capital, but neither they nor their descendants shared in the benefits.

The goal of any reparations plan today is to compensate the 40 million descendants of slaves and, in theory, to reduce the disparities caused by slavery.

Why is there greater interest in the reparations debate?

The topic was largely confined to the political left until a June 2014 article in The Atlantic by Ta-Nehisi Coates sparked more vigorous discussion. Coates argued that after being exploited by nearly every American institution, black Americans should be properly compensated.

Momentum built in 2019, the 400th anniversary of the first documented arrival of Africans in the Colony of Virginia. Coates was the star witness at a congressional hearing that considered a bill, House Resolution 40, calling for a commission to study reparations for slavery. Further attention has been drawn to the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans by The Timess The 1619 Project.

After the high-profile deaths of black Americans at the hands of police, such as the 2020 murder of George Floyd, calls for racial justice have been accompanied by demands for reparations. The call for reparations has also become a bigger campaign issue in 2020, including in the Democratic primaries.

Why might repairs be needed?

White Americans, especially those from slave families, accumulated significant wealth through the unpaid labor of Africans. Slaves grew the cotton, built the railroads, and developed the major universities that fueled the growth of the American economy. After the civil war, four million people were freed, but without a dollar in their name.

Land ownership has been the main driver of wealth in the United States, and the denial of it for black Americans is the foundation on which the wealth gap exists today.

The Homestead Act of 1862 lavished hundreds of millions of acres in the West (which were the traditional or treaty lands of many Native American tribes) to white Americans; and free land was used to entice white foreigners to emigrate to the United States.

From 1862 to 1934, the federal government ceded almost 10% of the country’s land to more than 1.5 million white families. About 46 million American adults are descended from these homesteaders.

Land restrictions have left black Americans collectively with less rural land than the nation’s five largest landowners, all of whom are white. Six million black Americans were forced to flee the terror of the Jim Crow South, and many of them left behind farms, homes, stores, vehicles, and other economic assets.

A federal government measure notes that the average median wealth of black households is $24,100, while the average median wealth of white households is $188,200.

Breaking it down, a black family has 12 cents for every dollar a typical white household owns, a gap that has widened over the past half-century.

When were the repairs paid for in the United States?

Americans who have received compensation for historical injustices include: Native Americans, for land seized by the government; Japanese Americans, for being held in internment camps; survivors of police abuse in Chicago; victims of forced sterilization; and the black residents of Rosewood, a Florida town that was burned down by a murderous white mob.

It raised the specter of disloyalty that had hung over us for 42 years because we were incarcerated, said Rep. Robert T. Matsui, a California Democrat who was interned with his parents as a child at the time. We have been reinstated as US citizens.

Payments of $20,000 to about 80,000 eligible Japanese Americans came nowhere near compensating them for property they had lost, and other examples of reparations were generally unsuccessful.

Today, institutions have taken a leading role. A major order of Catholic priests has announced plans to raise $100 million for the descendants of people it enslaved. Virginia Theological Seminary established a $1.7 million fund to support black seminarians and black congregants. Princeton Theological Seminary said it would spend $27 million on scholarships and initiatives to mend its ties to slavery. Georgetown said it would raise about $400,000 a year to benefit the descendants of the 272 slaves who were sold to help the college nearly 200 years ago.

A few cities and towns have taken action. In 2021, the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois became the first to pass a measure, offering up to $25,000 to the direct descendants of its black residents who have been harmed by discriminatory housing policies between 1919 and 1969.

What is the argument against the idea of ​​reparations?

Some critics argue that everyone to whom reparations are owed is dead and that people who did not benefit from the slave trade, or those who never owned slaves, should not have to compensate the descendants enslaved Africans. Reparations would create more racial tensions, they add.

Others argue that the country paid its debt in blood during the Civil War and that black Americans benefited from social programs like affirmative action, which the Supreme Court recently ended college admissions. Some insist that black Americans are better off in the United States today than they would be in Africa. Dwelling on the issue, they say, perpetuates a psychology of victimization instead of individual responsibility.

Doubts about the affordability of cash reparations are also being raised, after San Francisco city councilors offered a one-time payment of $5 million to anyone who qualifies, and a reparations task force from the State of California has recommended up to $1.2 million for older black residents. None of these will be picked up by lawmakers for months.

How is the idea of ​​reparations perceived?

About 80% of white Americans say they believe descendants of slaves in the United States should not be reimbursed in some way, according to a Pew Research Center survey, while only 17% of black Americans are against reparations. Additionally, 58% of Hispanic adults and 65% of Asian respondents disagree; together, these two growing groups make up a quarter of the population.

Opinions are split between Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. Eight percent of Republicans and right-leaning people say descendants of slaves should be repaid in some way, according to Pew.

Racial and ethnic inequality has cost the US economy an estimated $51 trillion in lost output since 1990, according to economic analysis. Mary Daly, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, who looked at the loss of economic output, said: “The imperative of fairness, to close some of these gaps, is not only moral, but also economic. .

