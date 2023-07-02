US Malaria Cases Trigger Unsubstantiated Allegations About Bill Gates and the Mosquito Project





On June 26, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert after five cases… [+] malaria were confirmed, the first locally acquired cases of the disease in the United States in 20 years. Four cases of mosquito-borne disease have been confirmed in Florida and one in Texas. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

When the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert about the discovery of four cases of malaria in Florida and one case of malaria in Texas, it created quite a stir. After all, these were the first reported cases of people catching malaria in the United States since 2003. The discovery of these five cases raised questions about whether malaria could return to the United States after being largely absent. for many years and whether climate change could open the door for Anopheles mosquitoes to spread to the United States. That would suck a bit since females of some species of Anopheles mosquitoes can carry and transmit malaria-causing parasites. This news also opened the doors in another way, allowing an even greater flood of conspiracy theories about billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates to spread across social media. This included claims that Gates was somehow responsible for these new malaria cases via a project that released genetically modified mosquitoes into the United States. However, claims like this really provided supporting evidence for zzzzero and, in fact, detracted from what really happened.

For example, Liz Churchill, who even calls herself a conspiracy theorist on her Twitter bio, sent out a tweet that hit the fanbase and went viral with over 23.5,000 re-tweets. His tweet read: It must be a coincidence that from 2003 to 2023 there hasn’t been a single case of mosquito-borne malaria and a company funded by Bill Gates comes to solve a problem that didn’t exist and suddenly exact places where it releases mosquitoes there is an outbreak of malaria?

Yeah, that Malarian tweet had a hard time. First, Churchill was presumably referring to Oxitec, a company that actually released genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys, which, by the way, is not in Sarasota County where the four cases are. malaria in Florida. The Florida Keys are also far from Texas. Although Oxitec received support from Bill and the Melinda Gates Foundation, it was not specifically for this Florida Keys project.

Also, there was a male issue with Churchill’s tweet. Oxitec released genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes as opposed to female Anopheles mosquitoes. They are two different sexes and two very different species of mosquitoes. While Aedes aegypti mosquitoes can carry various organisms that can cause dengue fever, Zika, yellow fever, and chikungunya, they generally do not carry the Plasmodium parasites that can cause malaria. Again, only certain types of Anopheles mosquitoes can carry and transmit the parasite that causes malaria to humans. And among these Anopheles mosquitoes, only the females are for blood, so to speak. Only females bite, that is, bite and suck blood from humans.

Moreover, when Churchill claimed that Oxitec was trying to solve a problem that did not exist, she was wrong, like a bathroom gong. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are a problem, a big little problem. As I recently reported for Forbes, dengue fever is a problem in many parts of the world, a real growing problem. And Zika has been a problem, assuming you think babies born without brains are a problem. I covered the Zika outbreak in 2016 for Forbes, and the Zika virus remains a threat for future cases and outbreaks. Yellow fever and chikungunya aren’t fun things either. And as more of the world looks like an Easy-Bake Oven with climate change, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which love tropical and subtropical weather, may continue to spread further and further north and bring with it them these various diseases.

One possible way to combat these growing problems is to introduce genetically modified mosquitoes which, in turn, can prevent the mosquito population from growing. These genetically modified mosquitoes are like some genetically modified organisms (GMOs) used as food. They are not modified to taste better. Instead, they are genetically modified so that they can help reduce the mosquito population. When these genetically modified male mosquitoes get along like Donkey Kong with the female Aedes aegypti, they can pass on a gene to any resulting female offspring. This gene basically serves as a time bomb or perhaps a mosquito time bomb that will lead to the untimely death of this offspring. Fewer viable offspring could mean fewer mosquitoes in the long run.

Scientists are still testing the viability of using such a strategy on a larger scale. So the key to the release in the Florida Keys was that it was confined to that location and subject to continued subsequent monitoring to see what was going on.

Founder of Microsoft, co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates (L) and Irish rock… [+] Bono, the singer of the group U2, arrives at the town hall of Lyon, in central-eastern France, on October 9, 2019, during the financing conference of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and malaria. – The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, on October 9, 2019, opened a campaign to raise $14 billion to fight a global epidemic. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Churchill’s tweet was a bit ironic, given that the Gates Foundation has said eradicating malaria is a top priority for the foundation. Over the past two decades, they have supported projects to improve malaria surveillance, prevention and treatment. Their work has been primarily in low- and middle-income countries. So it’s unclear why they would want to do anything against their top priority. Churchill did not really provide evidence that would reconcile this apparent contradiction.

Churchill was certainly not alone in posting such unsubstantiated claims about Gates on social media. For example, a Twitter account that goes by the handle @DC_Draino tweeted, I’d say it’s time for Governor DeDantis to announce his plan to address Florida’s resurgence of malaria. Did he allow Bill Gates’ GMO mosquitoes into the state? This account’s Twitter bio includes Rogan OHandley’s name, is called Anti-Woke, and includes a photo of Tucker Carlson. By the way, a June 30 tweet from @DC_Driano read: Last night @FLVoiceNews asked me why I support President Trump over Governor DeSantis. I want the guy with the most indictments, the most indictments, the most investigations because he’s the one the Deep State fears the most. So, could @DC_Draino be trying to politicize a public health issue? Well, when has this ever happened in the United States?

Although public health efforts succeeded in effectively eradicating malaria from the United States in the early 1950s, there is no guarantee that this life-threatening disease will not return. You don’t want MAMA to happen, that is, America to be full of malaria again. Before the 1880s, malaria was a real problem in the United States, affecting the most populated areas of the country. The recentness of these five locally transmitted malaria cases in Florida and Texas does not necessarily mean that malaria will increase again in the United States. , Florida, according to Angelo Fichera for AP News.

Nevertheless, these five recent cases of malaria transmission in the United States are a reminder that infectious diseases such as malaria can easily re-emerge if disease control efforts are not sustained. There is a need to find ways to better control the mosquito population. Just stealing won’t work. And while various conspiracy theories about public health efforts can create a buzz on social media, they can make controlling the spread of disease all the more difficult.

