Smoke will continue to pour in the United States as long as the fires burn in Canada





CN—

Another flurry of wildfire smoke has drifted into the United States, darkening blue summer skies and raising troubling concerns about the increasing frequency of fires and their link to climate change.

More than 100 million people are under air quality alert from Wisconsin to Vermont and all the way to North Carolina as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to spread south, although conditions are expected to s ‘slowly improving over the holiday weekend.

Map: Track air quality in the United States

Air quality on both sides of the border has been affected as more than 500 active wildfires rage across Canada. Some fires are so out of control that authorities have no choice but to let them burn.

Meanwhile, at least 10 countries have deployed their own firefighters to help Canada extinguish those who threaten communities whose residents have rushed to evacuate.

Scientists continue to reiterate warnings that the effects of climate change have arrived, pointing out that wildfires and the plumes of toxic smoke they generate will become more frequent.

As plumes of smoke billow from Canada’s forests, some may be wondering why so many fires are allowed to burn unchecked.

Here’s why:

Although each Canadian province reacts differently to fires in its region, they all have common guidelines highlighting the importance of prioritizing which fires to fight and which to leave alone.

Massive fires burning in remote areas like some of those currently burning in northwestern Quebec are often too out of control to do anything about.

If you have limited resources and you have a lot of fires, what you’re doing is protecting human life and property first, Robert Gray, a Canadian wildfire ecologist, told CNN. You protect people, infrastructure, watersheds, so there is a prioritization system.

He added: If you have these fires burning in the last forty years and they don’t threaten anything immediately, then you’re going to have to let them do their thing.

While the idea of ​​massive fires scorching millions of hectares of forest might seem unfathomable, it’s not entirely new.

There have always been fires that Canadian fire managers do not fight. It’s expensive to do, environmentally undesirable and kind of playing with nature, said Daniel Perrakis, a fire specialist with the Canadian Forest Service.

The smoke is a problem, but even if we wanted to do something, it wouldn’t really be clear how to do it. You talk about huge areas where there is no road access, no communities in some cases.

Of the 522 fires currently burning, 262 are listed as out of control in Canada, including British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

Besides remoteness and distance from people, terrain is another factor. Some of the fires are allowed to burn simply because they are too treacherous for firefighters to even attempt to fight.

These fires are so big that you really can’t get people near them, the winds are blowing, they’re moving very fast, they can start in front of you, and they can trap crews, Gray said.

Firefighters from at least 10 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Chile, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea and the France, have been deployed to help fight forest fires in Canada since the first week of June.

Canada doesn’t have a lot of firefighting resources, Gray said. Individual provinces have their own contracting teams, but they have brought in thousands of people from outside the country to help.

One of the factors contributing to the lack of resources, evident in the ongoing fight against out-of-control fires, is funding, Gray acknowledged.

They don’t usually allocate a lot of money to firefighting, he continued. But once the fires have started, governments can certainly find all the money needed to suppress them.

International groups keep saying you need to focus on initial mitigation and prevention so you spend less money on response and recovery, he added. It’s ridiculous. We spend billions of dollars once the fire has started, but we don’t invest the money upfront in mitigating the fires.

More work needs to be done to reduce the risk of future wildfires, which could one day end in catastrophic tragedy.

One of the most effective fire prevention tactics is to use prescribed burns, which are fires set intentionally as part of a forest management plan to reduce the risk of larger, more damaging fires.

We don’t do enough prescribed burns in British Columbia, Gray said. Currently burned about 10,000 hectares per year. The State of New Jersey is burning more than we are here in British Columbia.

Prescribed burns are an important cultural and environmental tradition in Indigenous communities, who for thousands of years have lit low-intensity fires to rid the land of wildfire fuels such as debris, brush, undergrowth and some herbs. Such fuel ignites easily, allowing for more intense flames, which are harder to fight.

Intentional burning practices can increase forest resilience and reduce the likelihood of future wildfires.

Perrakis echoed Gray’s sentiments: It would be very helpful to have maybe 10 or 20 times more prescribed burns than what is happening now.

Since prescribed burns lead to liability issues and pose a risk of ending in unmanageable accidental fires if not done correctly and at the right time, this will require more government funding and proper training. .

We would get the fuel out of the fire before there was even a fire, Perrakis said. It would not be used across the Canadian countryside, but very strategically around communities and other values ​​and be in line with the local ecosystem.

In addition to prescribed burns, other tactics, like large-scale thinning, need to be intensified, Gray said.

We need large-scale thinning in those types of forests that don’t produce a lot of dimension wood, so there are a lot of small trees and we have to come and do something with them, he added. We can send them into the bioeconomy, produce bioenergy markets, engineering, wood products; there’s a lot we can do with low-value wood, and that’s a lot of what’s burning right now.

Fires have always served a vital ecological purpose on Earth, essential for many ecosystems. They restore soil nutrients, help plants sprout, and remove decaying matter. Without fires, overgrown foliage like grasses and shrubs can set the landscape up for worse flare-ups, especially during extreme droughts and heat waves.

Most of Canada is covered in boreal forest, the largest and most intact biome in the world. The ecosystem with trees like spruce, pine, and fir accounts for about a third of all forests on the planet.

But it’s a fire-dependent ecosystem, which means species in the forest have evolved in the presence of fire, and fire is an essential process for conserving biodiversity, according to the Nature Conservancy.

In pictures: Wildfires in Canada impact air quality in the United States

We have records as far back as the 1700s and 1800s of yellow skies and black skies and smoky skies. he added. This is the natural cycle of the boreal forest. There really isn’t much that Canadian fire agencies can do, even if they wanted to.

While natural fires in the system have always been present and are usually caused by natural elements like lightning, climate change is making them more frequent, increasingly unmanageable and much harder to prevent.

A year ago, after enduring a record temperature of 121 degrees, the village of Lytton in British Columbia was razed by a wildfire, drawing attention to the effects of climate change.

Heat-trapping emissions have led to hotter and drier conditions, and wildfires are now burning longer and getting hotter in places where they have historically occurred; meanwhile, fires ignite and also spread to unexpected places.

We know that weather is the most important element of fire behavior, and climate and weather are linked, Perrakis said.

Another problem is the increase in forest fires caused by climate change and which simultaneously worsen climate change.

Boreal forests are carbon-dense, releasing 10 to 20 times more planet-warming carbon pollution for every unit area burned by wildfires than other ecosystems, according to a 2022 study published in the journal Science Advances. Over the years, researchers say, it’s become a vicious feedback loop of climate change. Emissions from wildfires contribute to rising global temperatures, which in turn fuel even more wildfires.

Things are changing due to climate change, and it’s taking everyone a bit by surprise, even though we’ve been talking about it for decades, Perrakis said. It takes a big season like this for everyone to really realize what climate change looks like. It’s pretty undeniable.

As Canadians near the fires evacuate as firefighters try to save their homes and communities, other larger fires are burning freely with no way to control them, and people in the United States will continue to breathe in unhealthy smoke.

All of this begs the question: When will this end?

People should probably get used to it, because it’s not something that came out of nowhere, Perrakis said. Climate change is undeniable, and now is the time to think about the future, in 10 or 20 years, and what to do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/01/us/canada-wildfire-smoke-us-air-quality/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos