Influencer American mum guilty of falsely accusing a Latino couple of trying to kidnap her children | California





A white Californian who presented herself on social media as an influential mom has been sentenced to three months in prison for falsely accusing a Latino couple of trying to kidnap her children.

Sonoma County state jurors found Kathleen Katie Sorensen, 30, guilty in April of knowingly making a false report of a crime in a case that involved her posting a social media post by December 2020 claiming a man and woman attempted to steal his two children from the parking lot of a Michaels craft store about 40 miles from San Francisco.

Authorities said the accused couple and the store’s surveillance video resoundingly contradicted the account given to them by Sorensen. And on Thursday, Judge Laura Passaglia sentenced Sorensen to 90 days in jail, two months of which could be served under a work release program, according to a statement from the local district attorney’s office.

Passaglia also told Sorensen to avoid any social media presence, allow his electronic devices to be searched and seized without a warrant, complete four hours of implicit bias training, and pay various fines and fees.

Prosecutor Carla Rodriguez said the verdict and prison sentence for Sorensen held her responsible for her crime.

Our hope is that this measure will help end the couple who were falsely accused of attempting to kidnap two young children, Rodriguez added.

Sorensens’ defense attorney Charles Dresrow could not immediately be reached for comment. He previously told Good Morning America that his client misperceived and misunderstood a series of random events happening around her and made an honest report to the police.

I don’t think she understands how it would spread and the impact it would have, Dresrow said.

Before landing in a case that illustrated the kind of unfounded criminal suspicion that racial minorities in the United States can arouse, Sorensen posted advice on social media about beauty and being a mother.

That existence changed when she went shopping at a Michaels store on December 7, 2020 and, after leaving, reported to police that a couple had attempted to kidnap her children, who had accompanied her.

A few days later, Sorensen posted a video on social media that gave a more detailed version of the alleged events at the store than she gave to investigators. The video showed Sorensen describing how the couple dragged her around the store, commented on her children’s appearances and gave her the heebie-jeebies because they weren’t clean individuals, as NBCNews reported. com.

Sorensen also said the couple followed her out of the store to her car and waited by her as she put her children in her car to leave, NBCNews.com added. She said the encounter left her so paralyzed with fear that she couldn’t say anything to the couple, who only fled after screaming for help.

There were additional important details included in his video that had not been disclosed to police, according to Rodriguez’s statement. Ms Sorensen also appeared on a local news program repeating her story.

The couple, Sadie and Eddie Martinez, told the Petaluma Argus-Courier newspaper that they went to Michaels that day simply to buy Christmas decorations. They came forward to deny Sorensens’ claims after recognizing each other in a photo that police released after influencers reported to authorities what the couple said amounted to racial profiling.

She wanted a strong audience [online]; she was looking for, you know, content for her name and her income and at our expense, Sadie Martinez told Good Morning America in response to Sorensens’ video, which has at least over 4 million views.

Prosecutors charged Sorensen with three misdemeanor counts for falsely reporting a crime after her 2021 arrest. Jurors acquitted her on two of the counts, leaving Sorensen to face a maximum of six months in connection with the charge for which she was convicted.

