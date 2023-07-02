US lawmaker asks Blinken for details on US Iran envoy probe





WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) – A powerful Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives has asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken for details of an investigation into the security clearance of the U.S. envoy to Iran, when he allegedly mishandled classified documents.

Citing news reports, Michael McCaul, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote to Blinken on Friday, asking why the State Department’s special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, had been placed on unpaid leave after the suspension of his security clearance earlier this year to investigate the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The committee previously asked Malley to testify at a monitoring hearing on the State Department’s negotiations with Iran, but said the department responded that Malley could not testify due to illness. a close family member.

“Given the gravity of the situation, it is imperative that the Department promptly provide a full and transparent account of the circumstances surrounding the suspension and investigation of Special Envoy Malley and the Department’s statements to Congress regarding the Envoy. special Malley,” McCaul wrote to Blinken in a letter. posted on the committee’s website.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

On Thursday, Malley told Reuters: “I have been advised that my security clearance is under review. I have not received any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and expeditiously. In the meantime, I’m on leave.”

Asked to comment on McCaul’s letter, Malley said Saturday he stood by Thursday’s statement, adding, “I’m eager to hear what the State Department review is and, as I made it clear from the outset that I am ready to fully cooperate with him.”

Appointed shortly after Democratic President Joe Biden took office in 2021, Malley was tasked with trying to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Then-President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions against Tehran.

Having failed to revive the deal, the US has held talks with Iran to try to ease tensions by outlining measures that could limit Iran’s nuclear program, release some detained US citizens and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad, Iranian and Western officials said earlier. this month.

In the letter, McCaul requested that acting special envoy for Iran Abram Paley and National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk be made available to testify and provide information. confidential information to the Committee by the end of July.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minnesota; Editing by William Mallard

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Valerie Volcovici

Thomson Reuters

Valerie Volcovici covers US environment and energy policy from Washington, DC. She focuses on climate and environmental regulations in federal agencies and in Congress. It also covers the impact of these regulatory changes across the United States. Other areas covered include plastic pollution and international climate negotiations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us-lawmaker-asks-blinken-details-probe-us-iran-envoy-2023-07-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos