The Last of Us Clone Appears in the Nintendo Switch eShop





A strange The Last of Us Part 1 clone called The Last Hope – Dead Zone Survival has appeared on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and the similarities are borderline unabashed. The Nintendo Switch eShop has plenty of exclusive games, but this one doesn’t seem to be one of them.

In the gaming industry, it’s only normal for games to take elements of a game and implement them in new and exciting ways. This is one of the reasons gaming is so popular as a medium – every game sits on the shoulders of giants, benefiting from the successes and mistakes of past games. Despite this, every once in a while a game comes along that flies a little too close to the sun in an effort to capitalize on the success of another game. For example, there are plenty of Super Smash Bros. clones out there, but seeing some a release for The Last of Us is definitely unusual.

Redditor velvcoat posted the image online, which shows The Last Hope – Dead Zone Survival on the front page of the Nintendo Switch eShop, along with a screenshot from the game. Everything from the title font to the design of the characters, is undeniably heavily inspired by The Last of Us. The screenshot of the game itself doesn’t look too impressive, resembling something that might have appeared a few years ago when the turnarounds of Steam assets were becoming prevalent.

Players on the thread found the situation hilarious, describing The Last Hope – Dead Zone Survival as “the adventures of Joe and Ellen”. Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us are one of gaming’s most iconic duos, and it’s hard to imagine The Last Hope – Dead Zone Survival’s equivalent having so much character depth. At this point, it’s unclear how the game got to the eShop. As a retail version that isn’t free, it’s something Sony will definitely have its eye on. While any action Sony can or will take would be pure speculation at this point, the game is clearly too similar to The Last of Us to pass without comment.

Unfortunately, The Last Hope – Dead Zone Survival doesn’t quite fill the void currently left by the absence of The Last of Us Part 3. Naughty Dog remains silent on the prospect, even after delaying The Last of Us multiplayer play Us. It looks like the studio doesn’t want to comment on The Last of Us Part 3 until they have something more concrete to share, which makes a lot of sense. Given the recent mainstream success of the HBO adaptation of the franchise, The Last of Us Part 3 arriving at some point in the future seems a virtual certainty.

The Last of Us Part 1 is out now on PC and PS5.

