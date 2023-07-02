US PhD student killed while conducting research in warring Mexican state once controlled by El Chapo: ‘A hornet’s nest’





An American doctorate. student unknowingly “walked into a hornet’s nest” while on a research trip to El Chapo’s former territory in Mexico, where he was shot seven times and left to die in a black SUV.

Gabriel Trujillo, a 31-year-old botanist who was engaged and starting a family, was on a mission to apply his research to the flowering shrub known as buttonhole, which preserves water quality, improves wildlife habitat and controls pollution. erosion, to build a garden in Mexico and restore the region’s wetlands.

On June 22, authorities found the body of Trujillo in the Mexican state of Sonora, which descended into insanity after the arrest of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in 2016, private investigator Jay Armes III told Fox News Digital.

Three cartels are at war in the country’s northwestern state, which has 518 reported murders through May, including two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Caborca ​​Cartel which El Chapo authorized to execute simultaneously during that he was in power, said Armes III, who works on kidnapping cases. worldwide but specializes in crime in Mexico.

Gabriel Trujillo is conducting field research for his doctorate in Arizona. (Roxanne Cruz-de Hoyas via AP)

“Now you have a situation where you have three cartels, minimum, fighting over the same territory. You also have the cartel leader Nuvea Genercion de Jalisco, trying to take over the whole country, Mexico, dipping his toe in the area,” Armes III said.

“So this guy went into a war zone at the worst possible time. Instead of just patrolling the Sinaloa Cartel, you have three cartels patrolling the same space, fighting each other and looking for each other’s men and killing anyone who doesn’t. don’t belong to their group.”

He believes Trujillo, who was reported missing by his fiancée, Roxanne Cruz-de Hoyos, after she hadn’t heard from him since the morning of June 18, has likely been tracked by cartel watchers since. that he crossed the border from Arizona on June 17.

Observers, called “hawks” or “halcones” in Spanish, are children, teenagers, adults, old people paid by the cartels who use encrypted walkie-talkies to report anything “out of the ordinary”, said Weapons III.

Gabriel Trujillo is pictured with his fiancée, Roxanne Cruz-de Hoyos. They planned to announce that they were getting married when he returned from his trip in August. (Roxanne Cruz-de Hoyas via AP)

“When a lookout spots someone who doesn’t belong, he sends out a patrol or a group of sicarios (hit men) to evict people,” he said. “When a group of sicarios attacks you, you are categorized as a civilian, law enforcement, or rival cartel member.”

“If you’re seen as anything other than an ordinary citizen minding his own business, they’ll kill you. If you’re an ordinary citizen, they can rob you for fun.”

In Trujillo’s case, he thinks the sicarios thought he was an undercover DEA agent because they didn’t steal his SUV, which they use in their operations, and they didn’t. mutilated his body to display it as a warning to rival cartels.

“Think about it. If you’re a hitman and you’re patrolling an area in the middle of nowhere, 65 miles from the border, and you have a guy having fun in the bushes because he’s doing researching the button with American license plates, and you tell them you’re researching plants, you think they’re going to believe you?” says Arms III.

Gabriel Trujillo was shot in Mexico while on a research trip as part of his doctorate. program (GoFundMe)

“What I found strange was that they killed him and left him in his SUV, instead of taking him out, killing him, throwing his body on the side of the road and steal the vehicle,” he said.

“That tells me maybe they panicked or one of them in the car thought he was law enforcement, so they probably machine-gunned him and moved on. .”

The Sonora State Attorney’s Office said in a statement Thursday that it was analyzing the evidence “to establish the facts, conditions and causes of death.” The statement did not elaborate on what happened or call Trujillo’s death a homicide.

Since Saturday, there has been no official update. Weapons III said it called a few independent sources in the area, who said it was one of the cartels, but who and why remains a mystery.

Gabriel Trujillo, a 31-year-old doctoral student at the University of California, Berkeley, was shot and killed in Mexico while on a plant research trip. (Roxanne Cruz-de Hoyas via AP)

“YOUR LIFE AND THE WORK YOU HAVE BUILT (WITH AND BY SIDE ROXY) INSPIRES ME”

As law enforcement sort through a confusing investigation, his family, friends, acquaintances and teachers must pick up the pieces.

“Gabriel had a passion for nature and culture and an incessant desire for science,” his obituary reads. “His deep appreciation for the natural world guided him to explore the wonders of the outdoors.

“He found solace in the beauty of nature, always eager to learn and protect the environment that was so dear to him. Gabriel’s love for culture was contagious, and he immersed himself in the learning about different traditions and customs, always seeking to broaden one’s understanding of the world.”

A GoFundMe, which raised nearly $60,000 (original goal was $35,000) Saturday afternoon, is filled with condolences and love from people who have never met him or have never met him. had classes with him once in undergrad, from educators to close friends.

His fiancée’s best friend, who goes by the name ‘Brijean’ on Facebook, posted a heartfelt tribute on his page (read in full below).

“Your kindness, caring and presence brings us relief and reminds us to be calm, curious and kind to each other,” Brijean wrote. “The life and work you have built (with and alongside Roxy) inspires me to build a better world.”

The best friend of Gabriel Trujillo’s fiancée wrote this tribute to Gabriel, who was killed in Mexico while on a research trip (Brijean/Facebook)

The best friend of Gabriel Trujillo’s fiancée wrote this tribute to Gabriel, who was killed in Mexico while on a research trip (Brijean/Facebook)

He said in a Facebook post that it took Trujillo’s fiancée “days to track him down.”

Cruz-de Hoyos, known as Roxy to his family and friends, “stood by his side through thick and thin,” reads Trujillo’s obituary. “Their love was a testament to the power of commitment and partnership.”

LOVE FLOWERS

Trujillo had a doctorate. student at the University of California, Berkeley, as a Ford Foundation Scholar and on track to complete the program in 2025.

It was at UC Berkeley that he met Roxy, a postdoctoral researcher who studies widespread tree mortality and collected buttonhole samples together.

Gabriel Trujillo is shown conducting field research in Arizona. (Roxanne Cruz-de Hoyas via AP)

Cruz-de Hoyos had been undergoing fertility treatments for two years, and this summer trip to Mexico was supposed to be the last Trujillos before the couple began trying to get pregnant, the Associated Press reported.

They had bought a house together, ordered personalized engagement rings and were planning a wedding led by an Aboriginal elder by the end of the year.

They planned to announce their happy news in August, when Trujillo returned from his trip.

“We are committed to dedicating our lives to environmental conservation and environmental research,” she told The Associated Press. “We felt that the hands of the natives have taken care of these lands since time immemorial.”

Trujillo was drawn to Sonora and hoped to connect with his native Opata roots through the group’s ancestral lands.

With shared ancestry in the indigenous Nahua group, which has ties to the Aztec civilization of central Mexico, the couple are committed to merging their identities and scientific studies as part of their future together.

GET TO KNOW GABRIEL TRUJILLO IN HIS OWN WORDS

Trujillo has written about his interests and research on the UC Berkeley website.

Gabriel Trujillo (UC Berkeley)

“My broader interests include the study of the forces that drive the evolution of tropical plants and insects,” he wrote in his news page.

“Specifically, the rare transition of tropical woody plants to the temperate zone. These types of transitions shape the diversity and structure of forests around the world.

“I am particularly interested in the genus Cephalanthus, a group of woody angiosperms whose distribution ranges from boreal to tropical zones.

“My research focuses on how plant functional traits associated with frost tolerance are lost and/or acquired, and how these traits facilitate the range expansion of species from their tropical to temperate origins. “

“Gabriel was and is beyond words,” says his GoFundMe. “He was brilliant, genuine, talented, adventurous, courageous, generous and above all unfailingly kind and loving towards everyone.”

Weapons III said, “It’s a sad situation that someone with such potential was killed in a senseless way”, and he offered his condolences to his family and friends.

Chris Eberhart is an American crime and current affairs reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to [email protected] or twitter @ChrisEberhart48

