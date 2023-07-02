Where are troubled UK consumers spending their money?





When Next’s CEO warned in March that it was going to be a difficult year due to soaring inflation and stagnant sales, the city took notice.

Shares on High Street fell nearly 8% following profit warnings and comments from Sir Simon Wolfson, the FTSE 100’s longest-serving boss.

However, the three months in the picture look very different. In June, Lord Wolfson raised the retailer’s full-year earnings forecast, arguing that April’s combination of pay rises and warmer weather had encouraged shoppers to spend more on their summer wardrobe. The owner of Primark, one of Europe’s largest apparel retailers, has followed suit with an upgrade of its own profits, driven by higher prices and strong demand for apparel.

The more optimistic mood at two of the UK’s biggest clothing chains has baffled policymakers seeking to tame resurgence inflation by raising interest rates.

Despite soaring mortgage costs, higher energy costs and higher food prices, UK retail sales unexpectedly fell in May, driven by spending on summer clothing and outdoor gear, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics. increased. Last month, consumer confidence in the UK increased for the fifth month in a row, despite fierce economic headwinds, according to research group GfK.

But the overall picture is still one of those who treat themselves and devour the higher cost of non-essentials, but there are winners and losers here. Analysts are also asking how resilient household spending actually is in a world of stubbornly high inflation and millions of homeowners under pressure from higher mortgage payments.

Yes, retail sales are holding up, but importantly, they’re being driven by inflation, and people are actually reducing their retail sales and buying less, said Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics.

Pointing out the gap between how much a product is sold and how much it costs to buy it, he explains, consumers pay more and get less in return.

UK retail sales in May rose significantly more than expected, thanks to better weather from Bloomberg.

Nowhere is this more stark than in the casual dining sector. According to NielsenIQ’s CGA data, similar sales in UK restaurants increased by 2.7% in May compared to a year ago. Pub sales were up 8.8% from last year. However, high inflation means sales of both products were lower than in May 2022.

Few restaurant owners know economics better than Prezzo’s CEO, Dean Challenger. Earlier this year, the Italian casual dining chain cut a third of its site, laid off about 800 employees and entered a restructuring process.

Challenger said customers are choosing carefully when to put their money down. Demand remained strong during peak trading seasons, such as the summer and winter holidays, but at the cost of making quieter periods more dormant. People are more mindful during quiet times and can enjoy busy times and vacations, Challenger said.

Two-fifths of consumers surveyed by CGA said they ate out at least once a week in April. This figure is unchanged from March, but decreased by 2 percentage points compared to October last year.

Martin Williams, CEO of Rare Restaurants, which owns the Gaucho steak chain, has a mix of brute force and discretion. He was surprised by the level of demand at Gaucho’s newest 200-seat outpost in London’s Covent Garden area. Sales have already outpaced expectations over six months in just two weeks.

He said it was more than we could have imagined, but added that it is undoubtedly a tough time. He predicted the second half would be more difficult. Every time interest rates go up, you have less disposable income and less money to spend at restaurants.

Like its rivals, Williams must continue to manage high input costs as rising mortgage rates eat into more of the disposable income of restaurantgoers, wondering if solid consumer demand can continue. As a result, we added 30 more affordable three-course lunch options to our menu.

Williams said sales in 2022 were up about 25% from the pre-pandemic benchmark in 2019, but this year was flat compared to last year.

Evidence suggests that fine restaurants are more protected. The high-end Ottolenghi chain’s profit margins fell just 1 percentage point year-on-year despite high inflation, while per capita spending increased compared to last year, while dishes ordered per capita were flat.

Perhaps the majority of our customers are in a cluster where they are not happy when their mortgage payments go up, but that doesn’t mean they have to cut other expenses, said CEO Emilio Foa. Mid-market restaurant chains are suffering the most, he added.

Lim of Retail Economics said middle market retailers are also struggling. Several popular brands, such as Hunter and Joules, have collapsed into management departments in the past year. They don’t have strong enough offers. They still have to fight at all costs and [profit] He said margins are really hitting the middle part of the market where consumer demand is much less.

Next and Primark are both large chains, but have long been outliers in the troubled retail environment. [wider] Performance of the market he added.

B&M, a discount store that sells items from gardening tools to frozen foods, has benefited from hard-pressed consumers looking for bargains. CEO Alex Russo said he was clearly seeing deals come down to us. In the three months to 24 June, similar sales increased by 9.2% in the UK.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

However, retailers selling more expensive high-dollar items such as furniture and appliances have suffered. Bicycle and auto parts dealer Halfords suffered a sharp drop in revenue last year as the boom it experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic ended. Finance chief Jo Hartley told investors in April that predicting customer behavior or cost inflation is more difficult than ever.

Consumers are also relying more on credit to buy technology, white goods retailer Currys said in May. CEO Alex Baldock said consumers are still very cautious about their spending.

The clear winner among consumer spending is travel. With airfares rising more than 30% year-over-year across Europe in May, we are entering a peak summer season with vacationers on the alert despite the economic downturn and sky-high ticket prices.

British airline executives believe consumers are prioritizing holiday spending over other discretionary expenses, especially after years of pandemic travel restrictions. IAG, owner of British Airways, raised its full-year profit forecast last month, as did low-cost carrier easyJet in April.

Of course, retaliatory travel has helped the recovery this year, but without restrictions and health concerns, people seem eager to resume flying more permanently, especially for leisure purposes and family visits, said ING chief economist Rico Luman.

However, the trend is for shorter trips. In a recent earnings update, easyJet’s president, Johan Lundgren, noted that people were booking shorter trips this summer, with the average trip down to seven days from nine days last year.

According to Olivier Ponti, an executive at aviation data company ForwardKeys, ticketing data from early April showed a gradual decline in demand, showing early signs of a slowdown.

PC Agency’s head of travel consulting, Paul Charles, said he predicted that demand would not continue at the same pace after the summer, despite the agency’s booming summer.

High mortgage rates and prices across the economy will have some people tightening their belts, so expect demand to decline from September to December, Charles said. But on the more upscale side of the market, the boom will continue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/965febcb-9e3f-4956-91fc-58bd528561ae The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos