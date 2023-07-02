Baltimore shooting: two dead and dozens injured in an American city | Baltimore





Two people were killed and 28 injured in a shooting in Baltimore, three of whom are in critical condition, police said.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed there were a total of 30 casualties during a press conference at the scene on Sunday. Police said they are still looking for the shooter.

The shooting took place shortly after 12:30 a.m. during a block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood of South Baltimore in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue, Worley said.

A 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and an 18-year-old man later died in hospital.

Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for an event called Brooklyn Day, a witness told local TV station Fox 45. This witness described hearing 20 to 30 gunshots.

All of the victims were adults. Nine victims were taken by ambulance and 20 victims entered area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Worley said.

BPD is at the scene of a masa shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our southern district. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are at the scene. The media staging area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2JK5F09WMB

— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 2, 2023

The emergency department at Medstar Harbor Hospitals treated 19 patients on Sunday morning, all with varying degrees of gunshot wounds, MedStar Health Baltimore told Reuters.

Nine critically injured patients were stabilized and transferred to trauma centers in Baltimore, an email from the hospital said, adding that all but one patient had been discharged.

I want those responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene. We won’t stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope every breath you take, think about the lives you’ve taken, think about the lives you’ve had here tonight.

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to help investigators locate the cowards responsible.

Treat it like it’s your family, Scott said. How would you want people to treat it if you were grieving, if it was about your neighborhood, if it was an event in your community where it happened. We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we should treat each other as Baltimoreans.

Seven people were injured and two others had to be hospitalized for stepping in an overnight shooting at a Kansas nightclub, authorities said.

Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses told reporters that gunfire erupted at the North Washington Street club around 1 a.m. and some patrons were crushed in the rush to escape.

One of the victims was seriously injured, he said. One person was arrested for questioning.

As of Sunday, there have been more than 335 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more victims are injured or killed.

This high number of more than one daily led many Americans to call for meaningful gun control, although Congress was unable to pass such measures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/02/baltimore-shooting-dead-and-dozens-injured-in-us-city The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos