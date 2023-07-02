



The UK and other European powers are expected to announce plans to breach the 2015 Iran nuclear deal for the first time, confirming that they will not lift sanctions on Iran’s missile use in October, as required by the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Donald Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear deal in 2018, but Germany, France and the UK remained inside the deal. Iran is closer than ever to producing weapons-grade uranium.

The decision by the European powers represents a risk, as it is not clear how Tehran will react at a time when weapons-grade enriched uranium can already be manufactured.

Justifications cited by EU and British diplomats included Iran’s violation of an agreement officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran’s sale of drones to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine, and possible future transfers to Russia. Iran’s ballistic missiles.

UN nuclear weapons inspector general Rafael Grossi admitted last week that the agreement on monitoring Iran’s nuclear program was very limited and fragmented. Iranian lawmakers have opposed a plan to install about 10 security cameras in Isfahan’s centrifuge production workshop.

The 2015 nuclear deal included a set of dates, or so-called sunset clauses, by which certain sanctions against Western countries would be lifted, but in 2015 we didn’t expect the deal to be violated so widely. The deal limited enrichment to 3.67%, but Iran enriched it to 60%.

EU sanctions are set to expire on October 18, following a UN resolution enshrining the 2015 nuclear deal. The sanctions urged Iran to take no action to develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

They also banned the purchase, sale or transfer of drones and their components capable of flying more than 300 km (186 miles) in Iran without prior UN Security Council approval.

The future of the deal is in flux after talks in Oman between the US and Iran focused on Iran in exchange for the West to release billions of dollars in frozen funds and the release of some US prisoners held in Tehran.

The US State Department said negotiations were imminent, but negotiations were clouded when special envoy Rob Marley was suspended without pay by the State Department over possible mishandling of classified information. Malley withdrew diplomatic security pending an investigation.

The planned limited deal threatens to become a major issue for the United States, and Republican leadership is condemning the idea of ​​an additional deal with Iran. Speaking at a meeting of the National Council of Iran in Paris, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo likened the Biden administration to a zombie trying to strike another deal with Iran.

He added that such a deal, formal or informal, would be disastrous for the Iranian people. Ukrainian.

“The game-changer inside Iran is not to engage in additional support for the regime and give them another lifeline, but to cut their lifeline and make the people’s voice heard,” said John Bolton, who served as US national security adviser during the Trump presidency. said. hear. The nuclear deal was a bad deal when it was signed and it will never get better.

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss said it was absolutely essential that Iran not have nuclear weapons. She accused Tehran of kicking the can and claimed they were interested in some kind of agreement while developing nuclear weapons. We cannot allow them to play for time. We must become stronger.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/02/uk-to-breach-iran-nuclear-deal-with-refusal-to-lift-sanctions

