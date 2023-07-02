Bernhard Langer, 65, takes a 2-stroke lead at US Senior Open at SentryWorld





STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) Bernhard Langer took a two-stroke lead Saturday at the US Senior Open at the tough SentryWorld in the 65-year-old German stars’ bid to break the PGA Tour champions’ career win record.

Fan favorites Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, both of Madison, 100 miles to the south, were close behind, with Retief Goosen and YE Yang the only other players under par with a left turn on the lined course. trees with thick, challenging greens.

Langer fired his second straight 3-under 68 to go 6 under. Winner of the 2010 US Senior Open at Sahalee near Seattle, Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the champions career win record of 45.

Bernhard Langer was able to avoid most of the trouble at SentryWorld during the US Senior Open. He was still far from unscathed on Friday in a 3-under 68 that gave him the second-round lead.

No, that’s not on my mind at all, Langer said of the record. Hopefully my mind won’t wander anywhere else until the next move. This is the secret to playing the best golf.

Allen Doyle is the oldest winner in the history of the event, winning the 2006 title at SentryWorld at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days.

Langer will play alongside Kelly on Sunday.

I remember playing against Fred Couples in Seattle in that championship, and if there were 30,000 people, every single one of them was cheering on Fred, and the only one for me was my caddie, who was my son, said Change. It was like a Ryder Cup game in America.

Kelly and Stricker, paired on Saturday, closed with birdies on the par-4 18, Kelly making a 20-foot putt from the fringe and Stricker following with a 15-footer. They each shot 68, with Kelly second at 4 under and Sticker third at 3 under.

It’s really special, said Kelly, Just being with one of my best friends in this kind of atmosphere at this level is kind of cool to do. Both shoot the same score, both still in. We just had a lot of fun.

Sticker won the first two senior majors of the year and won his hometown Madison event three weeks ago for his fourth champions win of the season.

Two-time US Open champions Goosen and Yang were 1 under. Goosen closed with a birdie for a 71.

First nine, I didn’t miss a fairway, and I really had my chances to go a lot lower and didn’t take it, Goosen said. The greens were for some reason much slower today. I kept leaving everything a foot less.

The limit is 69.

It’s good to play a course like this once in a while because it really helps you focus, Yang said. I like it.

Langer birdied the first two holes and bounced off a bogey on the No. 4 with a birdie on the No. 5.

I got off to a dream start,” Langer said. My first five shots were as good as it gets, plus two really good putts. I started birdie-birdie and had another birdie opportunity out of 3, which I missed.

He parred the next 11 holes, made a 4-footer for a birdie on the par-4 17, then swung back and forth for the par-18, nearly hitting a 40-foot try from the green.

Played really solid,” Langer said. I got a little shaky in the middle and had to save a few parts. I think the greens have slowed down a bit somewhere along the line. I left a few short and long putts and then had to go 4-6 feet which is not my preferred distance.

Langer started with a 71 and shot his first 68 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over first-round leader Rod Pampling into the weekend.

Pampling had a 79 on Saturday to drop to 6. He had 7s on the par-4 fourth and par-5 fifth.

You never want to have days like today, but unfortunately you have them, Pampling said. Let it go and get ready for tomorrow.

