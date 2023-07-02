Using Austerity Economy To Crush UK Inflation Will Be A Worse Cure Than Disease | Richard Partington





For over a year, the UK has been stuck at its highest inflation rate in 40 years. Rather than intervene seriously to change this inconvenient fact, the economic developments of the past few months have sent the country into a panic.

The city’s view is that the Bank of England has lost control. The central bank’s latest rate hike, cornered after a string of bad news, was to beg financial markets to be taken seriously again as it was an inflation-fighting tactic.

In Westminster, the government has hosted half of the British business on Downing Street for tea, biscuits and crunch talks, as Rishi Sunaks made a solid bet to halve inflation this year.

Both camps saw their credibility shattered last month as financial markets bet that a recession is the price Britain will have to pay to tame the inflation beast stalking the country. But while there are clear and obvious problems with skyrocketing prices, this is a compromise the country shouldn’t take lightly.

Across the economy, the aftermath of 13 consecutive rate hikes in less than two years is becoming more evident by the day. Millions of mortgage holders are facing soaring borrowing costs, putting a strain on household finances. Next is the water utility of a debt-ridden nation after years of reckless borrowing, putting the waters of the Thames in jeopardy. With interest rates expected to reach 6% by Christmas, this bad news could quickly become a flood.

Amid the inflation hysteria of the past two weeks, concerns about the impact of rising interest rates have been pushed aside as governments and central banks scramble to reaffirm their mandate. However, there are growing risks. Could a lack of credit exaggerate the response to monetary policy conducted by banks and fiscal policy conducted by the Treasury?

The big concern is that, despite the lessons of the 2008 financial crisis, the tightening economy is back in the name of fighting inflation. It would be a cure far worse than the disease.

More economists are sounding the alarm about this danger.

Andy Haldane, former chief economist at the Bank of England, has been singled out by monetary policy hawks as a key Cassandra of the current turmoil. But while he was against grain to demand higher rates in early 2021, he now advocates a halt.

The city’s view is that the Bank of England has lost control. Photo: Thomas Krych/Zuma Press Wire/Shutterstock

There are good reasons to be cautious. Due to the nature of the UK mortgage market, the impact of previous rate hikes has yet to be felt. Because most people buy at least a two-year fixed-rate mortgage, there’s usually a long lag of about 18 months until monetary policy kicks in.

Nowhere can this be seen more clearly than the mortgage ticking bomb in the UK, where 2.5 million mortgage holders will end cheap fixed-rate deals before the end of next year. According to the Resolution Foundation, typical borrowers will see their repayments increase by 2,900 per year, siphoning a total of 15.8 billion spending power from the economy by 2026.

Inflation has remained higher than expected in recent months, but not by much. Inflation stuck at 8.7% rather than down to 8.4% in May, as well as a worrying sign that inflation is continuing. However, it is risky to place too much weight on short-term developments if the long-term path to Banks’ target of 2% remains intact.

One reason UK inflation has proven stubbornly high will fade this week. Millions of households’ gas and electricity bills will see modest declines from July after the Ofgem energy price cap is lowered from the 2,500 per year level set by the government’s energy price guarantee to 2,074 per year for the average household.

While still noticeably higher, consulting firm Capital Economics expects the development to subtract about 1 percentage point from overall CPI inflation for July. Headline rates this month are expected to plummet to 6.7%.

Food and beverage inflation should also come down from its highest level since 1977. This is because declining global agricultural prices have an impact all the way to supermarket shelves. Elsewhere, producer price inflation, which measures factory-gate prices, is now less than 3% thanks to lower wholesale energy prices. This will affect consumer prices over time.

Most economic forecasters expect inflation to fall close to 2% by the end of 2024 after hovering near 4-5% by the end of this year. That’s still consistently higher than the bank’s 2% target rate, but it’s more risky. It’s a rush to achieve that goal in the short term rather than taking a more flexible approach.

The focus should be on strengthening the economy’s productive capacity, not on dismantling it.

There are certainly factors pushing in the opposite direction. Brexit and underinvestment in health, skills and training, especially in the labor market, are adding to the inflationary momentum. With nearly record jobs unfilled, companies are raising wages.

But a collapse on the supply side of the economy is overwhelming demand with a fairly poor excuse for tight fiscal and monetary policy.

Banks have freely admitted in the past that they are powerless to address these issues. At a time when the NHS and other public services have already reached their breaking point, further regulation of public sector wages won’t do much for the government. The focus should be on strengthening the economy’s productive capacity, not on dismantling it in the face of sustained inflationary pressures.

Instead of panicking about short-term inflation risks, a cool head needs to prevail. A scorched earth approach to tackling inflation would be a price too heavy to pay.

