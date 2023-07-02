



A recent report by Oxford Economics provides striking insight into the far-reaching impact of the BAE system on the UK economy.

Research shows that BAE Systems supported an impressive 132,000 full-time jobs in 2022, up 10% from 2020.

The company’s contribution reached $11 billion in GDP last year, accounting for 0.4% of the domestic economy.

Key figures from the report include:

BAE Systems supported 132,000 full-time jobs in 2022, a 10% increase from 2020. The company contributed $11 billion to UK GDP last year, equivalent to 0.4% of the domestic economy. BAE Systems directly employs nearly 40,000 individuals. , supporting 49,000 additional jobs across the supply chain and more jobs in the community. Around 40% of the company’s workforce is in the UK’s most underserved areas. BAE Systems spent $3.9 billion on around 6,000 suppliers in 2022. The company invested $140 million. BAE Systems spent $180 million on training and skills development last year, nearly doubling its investment from the previous year. The company exported goods and services worth $3.7 billion from the UK in 2022.

Charles Woodburn, CEO of BAE Systems, said: Our continued investment in technology, technology and the communities in which we live and work is supporting thousands of jobs and creating opportunities for people to play a vital role in keeping our country and our allies safe.

Minister for Investments Lord Johnson said: “Our defense sector is driving growth, investment and jobs across the UK, helping to grow the economy and keep us on the cutting edge of innovation. BAE Systems’ contribution to this cannot be overemphasized, and this new study underscores how important BAE Systems is to the world’s leading defense industry.

Minister for Defense Procurement James Cartlidge said, “We cannot keep our country safe without the extensive support of the British defense industry. Defense companies support jobs and provide vital vitality to local economies across the country. BAE Systems is no exception, driving prosperity and putting technology-building at the center of its work.

