Katie Ledecky wins the 1500m first leg and now has the 15 best times recorded





Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky looked easy on Saturday night (July 1) at the U.S. Swimming Championships in Indianapolis, winning her third title of the week in the women’s 1,500m.

With a time of 15:29.64, Ledecky now has all 15 best times ever in the event. His dominating performance earned him a two-second lead over second place after just 150m. At 200m she had separated by a full body length and at the midpoint Ledecky was nearly half a pool length ahead of her closest competitor.

In the end, Katie Grimes finished nearly 30 seconds behind the swimming legend with a time of 15:58.34.

“It’s amazing what a morning’s rest can do,” said Ledecky, disappointed with her race on Friday night (June 30). “I just wanted to end on a high note. I really don’t like to end a meet with a bad swim, so I really wanted to have a good one tonight. This is – I think – the first time I’ve been under 3:30 p.m. since before the pandemic so I’m really happy about that.”

The swimming is the sixth fastest of Ledecky’s career, his fastest since 2020 and the best time of 2023.

“I have great teammates and coaches around me every day who keep that motivation high,” Ledecky said of how she maintained her dominance in the sport. “I just can’t speak highly enough of everyone who has supported me on this journey. And there’s so much more to come.”

In addition to being the US Nationals, the event also served as the tryouts for Team USA’s World Championships. The World Aquatic Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan in July.

There, Ledecky will swim in four individual events: the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle.

Kate Douglass beat reigning world champion Alex Walsh in the women’s 200m individual medley, 2:07.09 to 2:07.89. These are respectively the second and third fastest times of the season.

Douglass’ time, the second fastest ever by an American, is also an open record in the United States.

“I was really excited to swim this race tonight because I hadn’t swum it in a while, I hadn’t swum it last year,” Douglass said afterwards. “I felt ready to swim it, and I’m really happy about it.”

Abbey Weitzel won the last women’s title on offer at Indy in the women’s 50m freestyle with a time of 24.00. Gretchen Walsh (24.31) finished second.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/u-s-swimming-championships-2023-katie-ledecky-wins-1500m-going-away-now-owns-all The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos