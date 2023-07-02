The tiger mosquito is coming. This is how the UK is preparing for the dengue fever and Zika virus outbreaks.





Passengers getting off the Eurostar at St Pancras Station in London this summer may not notice a small black cylindrical object at the end of the platform.

But this humble device is a trap at the forefront of Britain’s latest battle. It’s about invasive mosquito species that can settle in the country and spread diseases more commonly found in the tropics, such as dengue fever and the Zika virus.

The tiny insects cannot travel long distances on their own, but they hitchhike to cars, trains and planes, making ports of entry such as airports, sea freight terminals and Eurostar stations subject to British surveillance.

Climate change is driving out one species in particular, driven by the heat of a European summer that pushed temperatures in the UK above 40C last July.

This mosquito, Aedes albopictus, is a vector or carrier of dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika, and chikungunya. Prior to 2016, no mosquitoes had been detected in the UK, but since then there have been six separate detections in South East England. There are no signs yet, but they are breeding and establishing themselves here, allowing disease to spread.

However, recent UK government contingency plans have warned that there is an immediate threat of mosquitoes settling in and that the problem of vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever could soon spread to the UK.

And dengue, which broke out in France last year, also known as fracture fever, which can cause vomiting, severe headaches and rarely fatalities, scientists fear local transmission of the virus could occur within the UK. years to come.

According to a recent government report, the Asian tiger mosquito has now settled in Paris and is expected to settle in northern France in the next few years, creating a potential new pathway for introduction into the UK.

During an appearance on the Covid survey last week, Britain’s chief medical officer, Sir Chris Whitty, listed vector-borne diseases as one of the growing pathogenic risks to the UK.

Respiratory virus outbreaks are still seen as a greater threat to the country, but governments, scientific institutions and the pest control industry are not seizing their chances.

Lady Hallett’s investigation has already heard evidence for days how the UK has focused too much on the flu as a major risk to national health, without adequate preparation for outbreaks of other viruses.

Last week, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control warned that the spread of the Asian tiger mosquito is increasing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases in Europe, which is directly linked to more heat waves and flooding trends across the continent.

This creates more favorable conditions for invasive mosquito species such as Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti (different species that carry the same virus). In 2013, it was inhabited in 114 regions of 8 countries in the European Union (EU), but now it has increased to 337 regions in 13 countries.

The alert also warned of West Nile virus, which can cause fever and fatigue, and in rare cases brain swelling, meningitis and even death, which is carried by another mosquito, Culex pipiens. Although the species is already present in the UK, it is not a virus, but conditions with local transmission potential, such as increased temperatures and migratory birds, could occur within the next few decades, scientists believe.

Malaria is considered a lower risk in the UK, but increasingly hot summers could create the right conditions for the disease to re-emerge decades after it has been eradicated from the country.

This week, the US reported its first North American case of malaria in 20 years, including four in Florida and one in Texas.

Malaria, which is more common in the lowlands, is also spreading in the highlands of Africa, putting strain on local public health systems. Mosquitoes of the Anopheles species that carry malaria are already native to the UK, but the parasites they carry only thrive in consistently high temperatures.

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said:

If this continues, we can expect more cases and possible deaths from diseases such as dengue fever and chikungunya. [which can also be fatal] West Nile Fever. Efforts should be focused on ways to control mosquito populations, increase surveillance and implement personal protection measures.

Last year, there were 1,133 cases of West Nile virus infection in Europe, most of which were local rather than infected travelers, and 92 people died.

Of these, more than 700 cases were reported in Italy, Greece (286), Romania (47), Germany (16), Hungary (14), Croatia, Austria, France, Spain, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

In 2022, there were 71 cases of locally acquired dengue fever in Europe, the same number recorded in the previous 11 years. About 65 of the 2022 cases were in France and six in Spain. Cases have also been documented in Croatia and Italy in the past few years.

In Italy, there were 436 cases of Chikungunia in 2017, and in 2019, the first local Zika case occurred in Southern France.

Pest control company Rentokil Initial expects disease-carrying mosquitoes to increase in new parts of the world. Study their behavior.

To prepare for the growing threat of vector-borne diseases, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) was already conducting surveillance for Asian tiger mosquitoes in South-East England, but this work is being stepped up.

In its recently published 10-year science strategy, the UKHSA has committed to stepping up vector surveillance so we can identify new threats arriving in the country as quickly as possible.

UKHSA scientists are working with local authorities’ pest control officers and port health officers in parts of southern England and near ports and airports to set up mosquito traps and analyze samples.

Truck stops, motorway petrol stations and distribution depots are also being monitored in case mosquitoes use trucks carrying goods from the continent as their route to the UK.

Surveillance also includes monitoring of UK cases of dengue fever and other diseases caught in tropical countries. A regional route of transmission is the Asian tiger mosquito, which usually settles in an area and feeds on the blood of infected travelers.

Professor Isabel Oliver, UKHSA Chief Scientific Officer, said:

Behind these increased risks are climate and environmental changes, globalization of travel and trade, and changes in land use. We have yet to see cases of diseases like acquired dengue fever and West Nile virus in the UK, but in recent years we have seen small cases of infections close to France.

UKHSA not only monitors infections in people, but also monitors risks to population health by monitoring mosquitoes and other vectors of infection, so that they can be quickly and effectively identified and changed.

We are strengthening surveillance of these vectors through the establishment of the Center for Climate and Health Security and continue to coordinate field-based research on the effects of climate and environmental change on vectors and their pathogens.

The UKHSA’s predecessor, Public Health England’s 2020 Contingency Plan, said mosquito-borne infections are considered an immediate threat, although there are other vector-related threats.

Wellcome Trust, a charity for medical research, is developing an open-source database to track climate-impacted infectious diseases, and is funding projects around the world, including one at Imperial College London. Simulation, required public health measures.

Wellcome’s Technical Director, Felipe Coln, said: Climate change poses various risks to human health, including the spread of infectious diseases.

As temperatures warm, more places around the world are becoming more suitable for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Currently, tools for modeling and predicting the impact of climate change on disease spread are sorely lacking, leaving decision makers unequipped and communities at risk.

Wellcome supports research that helps transform the way we understand, predict and protect against climate-sensitive diseases such as dengue fever, malaria and cholera.

These tools will be critical in places where the current disease burden is low and health systems may not be prepared to deal with future outbreaks, such as in highland regions, helping to strengthen preparedness and save more lives.

A scientific paper published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in 2020 recommended UK local authorities and emergency planners to develop local mosquito control plans.

Dr Steven White, theoretical ecologist at the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology, said: Aedes albopictus, one of the main dengue mosquito vectors of the disease, is spreading globally due to climate change and globalization moving it to new countries.

There are currently no breeding populations in the UK, but several infestations have recently been detected in south-east England and should be monitored.

Currently, our modeling work suggests that there is little risk to the UK, but climate change is likely to increase the chances of these mosquitoes surviving in the UK in the future and lead to possible dengue outbreaks.

Dr White said the West Nile virus is likely to enter the UK in the near future. He added: Our modeling studies suggest that the climate will be suitable for transmission to humans in the coming decades. So West Nile Virus is something the UK should be planning for.

Given that climate change will indeed affect mosquito-borne risks in the future, there should be increased funding available to researchers and medical professionals to mitigate these risks.

