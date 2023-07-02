The 10 Best US Cities for Digital Nomads Starting This Summer





If you’re hoping to work remotely and travel to the United States this summer, you might want to avoid the coasts.

The worst cities in the United States for digital nomads are primarily in California and Florida, while the best cities for people who travel freely while working remotely are clustered in the Midwest and South, according to a May report. 2023 from Zumper, an online real estate company. platform.

Columbus, Ohio was named the top city for digital nomads in the United States, while Fort Lauderdale ranked last.

To determine the ranking, Zumper ranked the 100 most popular cities in the United States on a multitude of factors, including availability of public transportation, average cost of short-term rentals, and air quality.

Here are the top 10 US cities for digital nomads:

Columbus, OhioPortland, OregonKansas City, MissouriHoustonSt. LouisChicagoCincinnatiSan AntonioDetroitDenver

Analysts say nomads should consider the Midwest because cities like Kansas City, Cincinnati and St. Louis offer many things that are important to them, including affordable living costs, fast Wi-Fi and many entertainment options.

Portland, Houston, and Chicago top several lists highlighting the best cities for digital nomads, notably for having low housing costs and a high share of remote jobs that pay $100,000 a year or more.

New York and Los Angeles, meanwhile, failed to even make it into the top 20 cities for digital nomads. Los Angeles ranks 24th, while New York ranks 31st, mainly due to its high cost of living.

The remote work market is shrinking in some cities, but thriving in others. A recent article from the US National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) found that Washington, DC is the best city to find a remote job in the US, followed by San Francisco and Chicago.

DON’T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, your job, and your life? Subscribe to our new newsletter!

Check:

The #1 city for finding a remote job, according to new research, isn’t New York or San Francisco

Remote workers flocked to ‘Zoom cities’ during Covidnow they’re competing to stay working from home

21-year-old flies 600 miles a week to avoid paying $3,500 a month in NYC rent, here’s how much she saves

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/02/the-10-best-us-cities-for-digital-nomads-to-work-from-this-summer.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos