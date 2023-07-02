Fanfare, golf and boos marked the 4th of July for US presidents. Zachary Taylor’s was the worst





WASHINGTON (AP) Throughout history, July 4 has been a day when some presidents have declared independence from the public. They went to the beach, to the mountains, to the golf course, to the farm, to the ranch. In the midst of the Depression, Franklin Roosevelt was sailing to Hawaii for a fishing and working vacation.

It has also been a day for some presidents to insert themselves front and center into the fabric of it all.

Teddy Roosevelt attracted hundreds of thousands of people for his Fourth of July oratory. In 2019, Donald Trump rounded up tanks, bombers and other war machines for a celebration that typically eschews military muscle.

President Joe Biden will welcome Sweden’s Prime Minister to the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States pushes for the Nordic countries to join NATO.

An army veteran with extensive experience in cybersecurity and counterterrorism becomes one of the nation’s top election security officials.

The United States sent nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean peninsula in its latest show of force against North Korea.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says a request for his country to temporarily host a US immigrant visa processing center for thousands of Afghans is facing security and other issues , but is still under consideration by his administration.

Richard Nixon enraged the anti-war masses without even showing himself. As the anti-Nixon protests of 1970 showed, Independence Day in the capital isn’t always all fun and games. It also has a tradition of red, white and boo.

In modern times, however, presidents have tended to step back and let the people celebrate.

George W. Bush held a ceremony welcoming immigrants as new citizens. Barack Obama hosted a barbecue on the South Lawn for the troops. Bill Clinton traveled to the shores of the Chesapeake Bay to watch a young bald eagle named Freedom being released into the wild.

In 2021, Joe Biden gathered more than 1,000 people on the South Lawn of the White House to eat burgers and watch fireworks. This event was notable because such gatherings were unthinkable in the first year of the pandemic. Many wished Biden hadn’t thought of doing it even then, the omicron variant COVID-19 rampage was yet to come.

Still, the burgers were an improvement on July 4, 1850, when Zachary Taylor wolfed down seemingly spoiled cherries and milk (and died five days later.)

A look at what some presidents did on July 4:

1777: On the first anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, while the Revolutionary War was in progress, a future president, John Adams, described a day and night of spontaneous celebration in Philadelphia in a letter to his wife, Abigail. After hours of troop parades, fireworks, bonfires and music, he tells her he walked around alone in the dark.

I was walking the streets to get some fresh air and exercise, he wrote, and was surprised to see the whole town lighting its candles in the windows. I walked most of the evening, and I think it was the most splendid illumination I have ever seen; a few surly houses were dark; but the lights were very universal. Considering the delay in conception and the suddenness of execution, I was amazed at the universal joy and eagerness that was discovered, and the brilliance and splendor of every part of this joyous exhibit.

1791: Two years after becoming the first president, George Washington parties in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with an address, fine dining and city walks, according to the National Park Service. Philadelphia was the provisional capital while the city of Washington was being prepared. Lancaster had hosted the Continental Congress for a quick, fast-paced session during the revolution.

1798: Now president, Adams reviews a military parade in Philadelphia as the fledgling nation flexes its muscles.

1801: Thomas Jefferson presides over the first public Fourth of July reception at the White House.

1822: James Monroe hangs out on his farm in Virginia.

1826: Adams, the second president, and Jefferson, the third, both die on July 4.

1831: James Monroe, who was the fifth president, died on July 4.

1848: James Polk attends the laying of the cornerstone of the Washington Monument in the presence of Abraham Lincoln, then a member of Congress from Illinois. A military parade follows.

1850: Taylor attends festivities on the grounds of the Washington Monument and falls ill with stomach cramps after eating cherries and drinking ice milk and water. He died on July 9. A theory that someone poisoned him with arsenic was debunked in 1991 when his body was exhumed and tested.

1861: Lincoln sends a message to Congress defending his invocation of war powers, calling for more troops to fight the South, and attacking Virginia for allowing this giant insurgency to nest within its borders. He swears to go forward without fear.

1868: Postwar Andrew Johnson executes a proclamation granting amnesty to those who fought for the Confederacy.

1902: Teddy Roosevelt addresses 200,000 people in Pittsburgh.

1914: Our country, good or bad, says Woodrow Wilson at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

1928: Calvin Coolidge (born July 4, 1872) goes trout fishing in Wisconsin.

1930: Herbert Hoover vacations by the Rapidan River in Virginia.

1934: Franklin Roosevelt is in or near the Bahamas after leaving Annapolis, Maryland, for a month-long trip and visit to Hawaii via the Panama Canal. On July 4, the USS Houston logbook refers to the group of fishermen leaving the ship for part of the day.

1946: With World War II over the previous year, Harry Truman relaxes in the Marylands Catoctin Mountains at the Roosevelts retired Shangri-La, later renamed Camp David.

1951: With the United States at war in Korea, Truman addresses a huge crowd on the grounds of the Washington Monument, on the 175th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

1953 and 1957: Dwight Eisenhower = golf.

1968: Lyndon Johnson, who preferred his Texas ranch while on vacation, speaks in San Antonio about the lack of independence of the poor, the minorities, the sick, those who have to breathe polluted air and those who live in the fear of crime, despite our fourth of July rhetoric.

1970: Nixon, California, records a message that is played to the crowd on the National Mall during an America’s Day of Honor celebration organized by supporters and strongly protested by the anti-war masses and the civil rights activists. Tear gas overwhelms demonstrators and celebrants, Viet Cong flags intertwine with stars and stripes, and demonstrators plunge naked into the Reflecting Pool.

1976: As the United States turns 200, Gerald Ford speaks at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, then at Independence Hall, and reviews the armada of tall ships in New York Harbor.

1987: Ronald Reagan, at Camp David, makes a direct political statement in his holiday radio address, presenting an economic bill of rights and Robert Bork to the Supreme Court. On a Saturday, it served as his weekly radio address, which he and other modern presidents used for their diaries.

2008: Bush, like several presidents before him, organizes a naturalization ceremony. More than 70 people from 30 countries are welcomed as new citizens.

2010: Obama brings 1,200 military personnel to the South Lawn for a barbecue. Father of 4th of July baby Malia, he joked that she had always thought the capital’s fireworks were for her.

2012: Obama combines two 4th of July traditions celebrating troops and new citizens by honoring the naturalization of U.S. service members who came to the country as immigrants.

2017: Trump visits his golf club, then hosts a White House picnic for military families.

2021: Biden tells a crowd on the South Lawn who were closer than ever to declaring our independence in the face of a deadly virus. It was the biggest event of his presidency since taking office. COVID-19 cases and deaths had reached or near record highs by then, but would rebound as the omicron variant spread.

2023: Biden plans to host a White House barbecue and party for service members, veterans and their families.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/july-fourth-presidents-celebrate-white-house-eacb6d78eb435ee5eebcb17d8607589a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos