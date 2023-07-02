Tory MP threatens to protest UK bill banning boycott of Israeli goods | foreign policy





As many as 50 Conservative MPs are threatening to protest government action to fine public bodies, including local councils, for attempting to boycott Israel.

The proposal, spearheaded by community secretary Michael Gove, is a Conservative manifesto platform, highlighting the controversy surrounding the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and splitting both major parties.

Conservative rebels are likely to abstain on Monday rather than support what they see as a reasonable Labor amendment. A due amendment is a parliamentary process that allows members of Congress to challenge the provisions of a proposed bill without amending it.

But they will warn ministers that unless they completely rework the public bodies’ economic activity bill, they will see it rejected outright at a later stage in the passage of the bill.

The scale of the unrest over foreign policy issues has taken the government’s whipping by surprise.

Labor said in a second reading of the bill on Monday that it would abstain if a legitimate amendment fell. Former prospective Prime Minister John McDonnell is among a group of Labor MPs who say they will vote against the bill if the Labor amendment is defeated.

After years of struggling with the Jewish community, Labor has taken some key moves to explain why, based on legal advice, it is voicing a reasonable amendment that neutralizes its powers to enforce the bill.

Labor said the bill was poorly written and could lead to anti-Semitism and restrict freedom of speech.

In an interview with Jewish News, shadow community secretary Lisa Nandy said: This bill is very broadly written. It gives the Secretary of State broad powers and has a number of far-reaching implications, none of which appear to have anything to do with addressing the BDS, a problem the government says it wants to address.

She added: We also share the concerns raised by lawmakers from all political parties, activists and human rights groups that the bill will have a major impact on groups like Xinjiang’s Uyghurs and other persecuted groups around the world. Uyghurs often advocate a boycott of goods from Xinjiang on the grounds that the goods are the product of a form of slave labor.

Conservative MPs met with the head of government last week to protest, and over the weekend, 50 Conservative MPs, including Foreign Affairs Commissioner Alicia Kearns, are reported to have voted against the bill.

The bill has divided opinion in the Jewish community, but has strong support from British MPs and Jewish Leadership Council Chairman Keith Black.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

“,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you First Edition every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains content funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Lila Moran, the Liberal Democrats’ foreign affairs spokeswoman, said the bill was designed primarily to bludgeon Labor with the Jewish community.

Green MP Caroline Lucas said: It is absolutely appropriate for Congress and universities to be able to express their views on where they want to invest their money, whether or not they want to invest in companies that commit crimes under international law. That’s right. That is the basic tenet of our freedom.

The bill seeks to prevent local councils from being influenced by political or moral objections from foreign countries when making certain economic decisions. Additionally, while the bill states that it does not alter British foreign policy, it appears to treat the occupied territories, the Golan Heights, and Israel as one entity.

The government also denies that the bill could impede a boycott of China, saying the existing law already contains exceptions to deal with serious problems in the supply chain under the procurement bill. This includes exceptions for labor market offenses (including modern slavery), national security, human trafficking, environmental offenses and bribery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jul/02/tory-mps-threaten-to-rebel-against-uk-bill-banning-boycotts-of-israeli-goods The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos