program leaves asylum seekers stranded in Mexico, say advocates | American immigration





Border officials promise some Venezuelan asylum seekers a greater chance of staying in the United States if they agree to return to Mexico first and make appointments to return there or be deported, but then migrants are flown into the interior of Mexico and stranded there. with no way to access the US asylum system, immigration advocates have warned.

People report being pressured by US federal agents to sign the arrangement, called voluntary return, which involves the choice between returning across the US-Mexico border or to the countries they originally fled, with the US government employing a kind of stick and carrot. approach, as they seek to deal with fewer people in the US immigration system. Stick is threatened with deportation and related consequences such as a five-year ban on returning to the United States unless he agrees to leave before taking the interview that filters a credible fear of returning home him. And the carrot is that asylum seekers are being told they will have a better chance of obtaining refuge if they try again through a specific process approved by the Biden administration from another country.

Many have registered for voluntary return over the past few weeks, but after being taken across the border by US authorities, without warning, they end up being transported by Mexican authorities hundreds of miles away. the border to places like the state of Tabasco in southern Mexico. , according to the lawyers. There they are dropped off, often penniless, and denied access to the US government’s asylum process.

It’s huge it’s scary. It happens to thousands of people, said Priscilla Orta, an immigration lawyer with the advocacy group Lawyers for Good Government, based in Brownsville, on the Texas-Mexico border.

Official figures on the number of people registering for voluntary return are not publicly available.

Danelis Benita Perez Rosas knew something was wrong during her first interview, after visiting US officials in Texas, when they presented a document in English on a screen and told her to sign it.

I was told that because I had entered the country illegally, they had to deport me, Rosas said earlier this month. They said I could be deported to Venezuela or had the option of being sent to Mexico if I signed the document.

The Venezuelan relied on Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials to translate it for her and initially said she would not sign anything she could not understand, she said.

But they kept saying that if you didn’t sign it, we had to send you home. And they said, if you sign this, we’ll take you to Mexico, she said.

Rosas wanted to avoid returning to Venezuela, so she opted to be sent back across the border to Mexico, also based on officials telling her she could request an appointment to join the United States. States and seek asylum using the official CPB One smartphone app while there. Mexico.

On May 12, Rosas said, she was flown to Villahermosa, the capital of the Mexican state of Tabasco, more than 450 miles southwest of Mexico City toward the Guatemalan border.

Once there, she immediately found that she couldn’t access CPB One because the app is location-based and works primarily at the US-Mexico border and in Mexico City, but not that far south of the capital. .

Rosas was left behind, in a completely unknown town, and she was short of money to reach the Mexican border the first time.

For her, it was disconcerting and desperate. For the American authorities, it was one less migrant going through the asylum procedure. Major advocacy groups say Rosas’s experience is not isolated.

Orta said: We send people back to a place where they have no legal authority and when they inevitably try to earn money to get to Mexico City or the Mexican border, they are more likely to be extorted by criminals or corrupt. officials. Orta called the Biden administration’s tactics randomly cruel.

The voluntary return documents in English that asylum seekers sign and that Orta has seen include the admission that I have no fear of returning to my own country, which also makes any future attempts to seek asylum from the States States much more difficult, she said.

Additionally, Tom Cartwright, a volunteer with the Border Witness advocacy group, which monitors all Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation flights, said the US government does not operate deportation flights. deportation to Venezuela because the United States has no diplomatic relations. with this country.

There are no deportation flights to Venezuela, he said. Asked about Rosas and others facing deportation to the crisis-hit country, which has haemorrhaged millions of its own people, Cartwright said: If that’s in fact what was said, then it’s is a false statement.

The Guardian has contacted the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees CBP and ICE, as well as individual agencies that deal with people crossing the US-Mexico border without permission, as well as Mexican immigration authorities. , but received no response.

These disturbing reports are consistent with the Biden administration’s cruel and illegal new asylum ban, said Cody Wofsy, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Unions Immigrants Rights Project.

He added: It is fair to say that we hear that people are being misled, it is deeply disappointing.

Late last week, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its restrictions on people’s ability to exercise their right to seek asylum in the United States at the border, suing on behalf of individual asylum seekers and the groups Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and Center for Refugee and Immigrant Legal Education and Services.

In a statement, the ACLU said the lawsuit focuses on changes to a fast-track removal process that significantly alter the interview process for screening asylum seekers and wrongfully return many people to persecution. and in grave danger.

He added that the new trial completes an ongoing challenge to asylum rules, but foci in what the groups say is the illegal lifting of the bar so an asylum seeker must show, during an initial interview , that the prohibition does not apply to him.

A 19-year-old Venezuelan man whose identity and exact location are withheld to protect his status found himself in a similar situation after he and his brother crossed the waters of the Rio Grande and crossed the border into Brownsville, Texas .

They were held separately in cramped detention centers, but each had the same choice, without access to legal advice, the 19-year-old said. They just told us that you have two options: one, voluntary removal to Mexico or, two, being deported to your country of origin, he said.

We both signed the [voluntary return] form and figured they were just going to transfer us along the Mexico border, maybe to Matamoros, he said, naming the Mexican town across from Brownsville. We also asked if our voluntary withdrawal would hinder our application for reinstatement on the CBP One app. They told us, separately, that there would be no problem with that, he said. He added that agents said the app would work across Mexico. Instead, the brothers were handed over to Mexican authorities and both boarded a plane, also bound for Villahermosa in Tabasco.

They just left us so far south. And we couldn’t get our things back. We just had the clothes on our backs. We complied with what they wanted and our rights were violated, he said.

The 19-year-old and Rosas have been stuck in Mexico for weeks, in dire straits, so far unable to access the asylum system.

What you’re hearing is true, said Leinnette Cabrera, a border-based representative for the American Bar Associations Immigration Justice Project. Immigration officials are targeting Venezuelan asylum seekers and telling them that if they voluntarily return to Mexico, they can apply for the humanitarian parole program or apply for asylum using the CPB One app. But what they found out is that they are being sent back to Mexico and can no longer return to the United States.

She added: It’s not all immigration officers, but they saw it in a number of clients.

Cabrera said his clients are advised not to opt for voluntary return.

Those who fail a credible fear interview, and Biden has raised the bar for passing the screening, can be deported and banned from returning to the United States for five years.

But Orta advises clients not to accept voluntary return but to insist on continuing the asylum process in the United States and trying their luck.

Joanna Walters contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/02/voluntary-return-us-mexico-border-migration-stranded The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos