Britain’s new cruise and anti-ship missiles ready by 2028





The Ministry of Defense has confirmed that it expects the Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapons (FC/ASW) program to be in service with the Royal Navy by 2028.

Prospective Secretary of Defense John Healey posed questions to the Secretary of Defense, emphasizing the importance and progress of the program.

In response to Mr. Healey’s inquiry, Secretary of Defense James Cartlidge said: . The planned enlistment date is 2028 to equip the Royal Navy with future offensive surface warfare capabilities under the FC/ASW program.”

The FC/ASW aims to replace the Storm Shadow/SCALP air-launched cruise missiles in service in Britain and France, the French Exocet anti-ship missiles, and the British Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

This confirmation provides a clear timeline for when functions in the FC/ASW program are expected to be operational within the Royal Navy. As the evaluation phase of the program progresses, more details and possible adjustments to this projection will be revealed.

The UK and France recently signed the French Directive granrale de larmement (DGA) and the UK Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S).

The Future Cruise/AntiShip Weapon project was originally conceived to produce one missile capable of hitting ships and ground targets, but has now become two separate missiles.

Italy expresses intent to join UK and France in FC/ASW program

In a related development, missile systems company MBDA welcomed the Italian government’s intention to join Britain and France in the FC/ASW programme. In a press release, the company announced that representatives of three national arms directions had signed a letter of intent (LOI) during the Paris Air Show.

The move marks the beginning of preparations for Italy to fully participate in the programme.

Eric Beranger, CEO of MBDA, was pleased with Italy’s intention to participate in the FC/ASW program. “Participation in the FC/ASW program will provide all three nations with a self-contained, next-generation deep strike and strong anti-ship capability to counter advanced threats,” he said. “The FC/ASW will meet the operational needs of the Italian, British and French armies in the depth strike and anti-ship domains for decades to come,” Beranger added.

