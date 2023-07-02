Pence says Trump administration would have kept US troops in Afghanistan despite withdrawal agreement with Taliban





Washington — Former Vice President Mike Pence said thousands of American troops would have remained in Afghanistan, despite an agreement the Trump administration reached with the Taliban that American forces would leave by May 2021.

“Frankly, I’ve always believed it would be prudent to keep a few thousand American troops there to support our efforts against terrorist elements, both in Afghanistan and in the region,” said Pence, a presidential candidate. 2024 Republican presidential nomination, told “Face the Nation” in an interview that aired Sunday.

“I think we would have finally done that,” he said. “Just as the president announced – the former president announced – we are pulling troops out of Syria. … At the end of the day, there are still American forces in Syria today. I think we would have landed there.”

Under the terms of the Trump administration’s 2020 deal with the Taliban, the United States agreed to a conditional withdrawal of all remaining forces from Afghanistan if the Taliban met its own commitments. The former vice president argued that the Taliban breached those terms and therefore the United States was not bound to honor the deal.

But when the US withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, the chaotic evacuation turned deadly when a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 US service members and dozens of Afghans trying to flee the country before the Taliban takeover.

Former President Donald Trump and Mr Biden both blamed the calamitous outcome on others’ handling of the withdrawal. The Biden administration has said its predecessor’s withdrawal of U.S. troops before a full withdrawal left the Taliban in a position of strength and its failure to include the Afghan government in negotiations was damaging. Trump and his allies have criticized Mr Biden’s handling of the withdrawal, saying he botched the exit plan and chaos would not have happened under Trump’s leadership.

The State Department released an unclassified report on Friday that blamed the Trump and Biden administrations for “insufficient” planning leading to the pullout, along with a number of other missteps.

“[D]During both administrations, there has not been enough senior-level consideration of worst-case scenarios and how quickly these might follow,” the report said.

Pence said he doesn’t believe the Trump administration bears any responsibility for the chaos.

“I know what the deal was that was negotiated with the Taliban. It was very clear. I was in the room when President Trump said to the leader of the Taliban, ‘Look, you’re going to have to cooperate with the Afghan government. . You are not harboring terrorists. And you’re not hurting any American soldier,” Pence said.

“We have gone 18 months without a single American casualty until this day at this Kabul airport where we have lost 13 brave American servicemen,” he said. “The blame for what happened here lies squarely with the current Commander-in-Chief.”

Pence also criticized Mr. Biden for his handling of Russia’s war in Ukraine, saying he had failed to explain to Americans “what our national interest is there” and that he was too slow to provide information. arms to Ukraine.

“President Biden says, ‘We’re here for as long as it takes. It shouldn’t take that long,” said Pence, who visited Ukraine last week and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pence also discussed the controversial Supreme Court rulings released last week. He said the decision in favor of a Christian graphic designer in Colorado who did not want to design a wedding website for same-sex couples was “a victory for the religious freedom of every American of all faiths.” In response to the affirmative action ruling, Pence said he does not believe there is racial inequality in the American education system.

“There may have been a time when affirmative action was needed just to open the doors to all of our schools and universities, but I think that time is over,” he said.

More Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a political reporter for CBS News Digital. Contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hausofcait

