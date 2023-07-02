US President Joe Biden meets King and Rishi Sunak on visit to the UK | british news





Buckingham Palace announced that US President Joe Biden will visit Britain later this month to meet Prince Charles.

The Palace confirmed in a statement that the US president would meet the monarch at Windsor Castle on July 10.

Prime Minister Biden will also meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a five-day overseas trip to Lithuania and Finland, starting with a trip to the UK on July 9.

The visit has been long anticipated and comes after Sunak traveled to Washington last month for talks with the US president.

Mr. Biden attended the funeral of the King’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September and joined him and other leaders for a pre-ceremony evening reception.

The White House said, “President Biden will first visit London, England for negotiations with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between the two countries.”

Downing Street said Sunak “looks forward to welcoming President Biden to the UK later this month”.

A No 10 spokesperson added that the upcoming visit “reflects the strong relationship” between the UK and the US and that details will be announced at an appropriate time.

After visiting Britain, the White House announced that Prime Minister Biden would visit Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, from July 11 to 12 to attend the 74th NATO Summit.

On July 13, he will visit Helsinki to hold talks with Northern European leaders.

Mr Biden’s apparently brief trip comes after the US and UK announced a new partnership called the ‘Atlantic Declaration’ to bolster economic security.

The document, released during President Sunak’s visit to the White House, includes commitments to easing trade barriers, closer defense industry ties and data protection agreements.

Biden also made a brief trip to Northern Ireland earlier this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, meeting the prime minister in Belfast for brief talks.

In May, the US president claimed he visited the island of Ireland earlier this year “to make sure the British people don’t make mistakes” amid continued US concerns about Brexit’s impact on the peace process.

During the visit, the president told the Irish parliament that the UK should work more closely with the administration in Dublin to support Northern Ireland.

