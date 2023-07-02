Best hotel restaurants in the UK | CN Traveler





Hearth at Heckfield Place

2. Hearth at Heckfield Place, Hampshire, England

Nowhere else embraces the farm-to-fork ethos like Heckfield Place, and none more than culinary director Skye Gyngell. The Australian-born chef is passionate about championing seasonal produce based on biodynamic principles in his Michelin-starred restaurants. She and her team master this in Heckfield thanks to their private farms, vegetable gardens, orchards and livestock. From the foraged elderflower liqueur used to craft delicious booze at Moon Bar, to the rhubarb jam served with fresh croissants for breakfast at Marle, everything is seasonal and locally sourced, and nothing goes to waste. Hearth, one of the hotel’s two restaurants next to Marle, sits on the site of a former stable with all bare brick walls, arched doors leading to the patio, heavy wooden tables and chairs and sheepskin rugs. The centerpiece is a towering soot-covered fireplace where the chef cooks everything over an open fire. The menu is classic and unpretentious with a modern twist, each dish being savored one by one and shared. We tuck in sweet scallops, sear them slightly over the fire, and serve garlic and almond picadas, zucchini stuffed with first peas and seasonal green beans, and lamb kofta with the fluffiest flatbreads roasted in a wood-fired oven and drizzled with za’tar butter. put on. For pudding, the rhubarb and custard ice cream sandwiched between buttery shortbread slices is an absolute delight. Sarah Allard

Address: Heckfield Place, Heckfield, Hook RG27 0LD Website: heckfieldplace.com

Andrew Fairlie at the Gleneagles Hotel

3. Andrew Fairey at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland

Gleneagles needs little introduction at this stage. 2024 will be its 100th anniversary and over the past 100 years countless wealthy guests have flocked here to get a slick taste of proper country life. Not to mention Scotland’s best hotel, we’ve also voted it one of the best hotels in the UK. Of course, a nice hotel with a great restaurant would be great. Gleneagles is no exception. The manor houses Scotland’s only two-Michelin star restaurant, Andrew Fairlie. The sumptuous dining room serves numerous servers with Scotch beef tartare with Bloody Mary and baby greens, caramelized veal sweetbread with almond pistou or (signature dish) house-smoked Scottish salmon with lime and herb butter. All whipped using produce from Victorian walled garden restaurants.

