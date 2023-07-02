Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer re-enters the UK charts after 4 years of release





Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ re-entered the UK Singles Chart in the top 40 four years after its release.

The song was released on Swift’s 2019 LPLover, but was not officially released as a single due to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

Swift’s ‘Eras’, where she played ‘Cruel Summer’ live for the first time, rose in streams after the start of her tour and was released as an official single from her label this month.

After the re-release, ‘Cruel Summer’ topped the charts, surpassing its original peak of 27 in 2019 and currently sits at number 12, according to BBC News.

Taylor Swift on “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan, June 9, 2023” (CREDIT: Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

During her recent ‘Eras’ tour show, Swift thanked her fans for pushing her to release ‘Cruel Summer’ as a single.

Swift told fans at Pittsburghs Acrisure Stadium that the song is her pride and joy, and that it was her favorite song from her 2019 album.

The strangest and most magical things are happening, Swift said on stage on the Eras tour. [viaBillboard]. It never happened to me while I was doing this.

Cruel Summer is a song. I just played it. I don’t know if you will remember. We exploded, right? That’s where the bridge we all screamed at was, she said.

Elsewhere, Swift recently added a fifth show to the international leg of her Eras tour, set to take place next year at Wembley Stadium.

Previously published dates are June (2122) and August (1617). Swift will also make stops in Liverpool, Edinburgh and Cardiff, England.

The US leg of the Erath tour, which is currently underway, will tour all of North America until August 9, ending with the final performance of six shows at Sophie Stadium in Los Angeles.

Last night (June 1st) in Cincinnati, Swift made her live debut of ‘Evermore’ track ‘Ivy’ with help from co-writer and Ohio native Aaron Dessner.

