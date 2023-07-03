US Supreme Court is sliding dangerously toward authoritarianism, says AOC | United States Supreme Court





The conservative Supreme Court is sliding dangerously toward authoritarianism, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday, again raising the unlikely scenario of the justices being impeached for recent actions.

His comments came just days after the nation’s highest court issued a series of inflammatory and far-reaching rulings reversing college affirmative action, LBGTQ+ rights and the Joe Bidens student loan relief program. .

These are the types of rulings that signal a dangerous drift toward authoritarianism and the centralization of power within the court, she told CNN State of the Union.

In fact, we have members of the court themselves, with Justice Elena Kagan saying that the court is starting to assume the power of a legislature right now.

They are expanding their role by acting as if they were Congress itself. And that, I believe, is an expansion of power that we really need to focus on, the danger of this tribunal and the abuse of power.

Referring to the ethics scandals that have implicated two of the conservative justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, Ocasio-Cortez repeated previous calls for Congress to consider scrapping them, a proposal that would have died when it arrived in the controlled House. by Republicans.

Senate Democrats and the independents who caucus with them, meanwhile, hold only a narrow majority.

Alito is accused of failing to disclose gifts from a right-wing billionaire who lobbied for the court to end Bidens’ loan relief program. Thomas also allegedly accepted undeclared gifts, among other alleged transgressions, prompting an ethics watchdog last month to urge him to quit.

We need to adopt much more binding and strict ethical guidelines, where we see members of the Supreme Court potentially breaking the law, she said.

There must also be an indictment on the table. We have a wide range of tools to deal with cases of misconduct, abuse of power and abuse of power in the Supreme Court [that] has not received the adequate scrutiny necessary to preserve its own legitimacy.

And in doing so, they have themselves destroyed the legitimacy of the Court, which is deeply dangerous for our entire democracy.

Ocasio-Cortez also called on Biden to expand the court to 13 justices, which the president said he didn’t want to attempt.

His comments reflect a wave of Democratic outrage over the rulings, which came after Donald Trump’s nominations of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett gave conservatives a 6-3 Supreme Court majority.

Ocasio-Cortez’s fellow progressive, Massachusetts Democratic congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, was also scathing on MSNBC’s Katie Phang show, calling the conservative majority far-right.

They continue to subvert the will of the majority of the people and write history for all the wrong reasons, legislating from the bench and doing politics from the bench, she said.

The panels’ most controversial decision last year, authored by Alito, overturned its 1973 Roe v Wade ruling and ended nearly half a century of federal abortion protections in the United States.

As Biden said after a speech at the White House on Friday: This is not a normal court.

A poll published Sunday by ABCs This Week showed that 52% of Americans believe judges rule primarily on the basis of their partisan political opinion rather than the law, a significant increase from January 2022, when only 38% were of this opinion.

The poll, however, showed a majority, 52%, approved of the decision ending affirmative action in colleges.

Condemning the ruling that allowed a Colorado website designer to deny business from a same-sex couple, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay, noted that the court addressed a situation that was not was perhaps ever produced in the first place.

We were seeing more of those cases, those circumstances that are designed to turn people around and [are] designed to reduce rights, he told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday.

You watch the Supreme Court take away a woman’s right to choose, with Friday’s ruling diminishing same-sex couples [quality of life]you look at a number of decisions, they ask the question, did we just live to see the culmination of freedoms and rights in this country before they were phased out?

Because until now, not uniformly, but globally, each generation could say that it enjoyed greater inclusion, greater equality and more rights and freedoms than the generation before it.

In other interviews on Sunday, two prominent Republican presidential hopefuls said they supported recent Supreme Court rulings, with one of them, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, accusing Democrats of ‘hypocrisy.

For decades the Democratic Party applauded a Supreme Court that went outside the constitution and made extraconstitutional rulings, in my opinion, because the rulings went in a philosophical direction that they liked, Christie said on the state of the union.

Now when the court makes decisions that they don’t like, all of a sudden the court is not normal. It is a type of judgment based on results. Instead, what they should be looking at is how they analyze the law.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, speaking on CBS, welcomed the website’s decision. He said: I am a Bible-believing Christian, I believe that marriage is between a man and a woman, and I believe that every American has the right to live, to work, to worship, according to the precepts of his awareness.

The Supreme Court drew a clear line and said yes to religious freedom.

