2 pilots attempt a world record flight by visiting 48 US states in 48 hours

Two Delta Air Lines pilots said they visited 48 U.S. states in less than 48 hours, potentially breaking a world record, the Atlanta-based carrier reported.

Capt. Barry Behnfeldt and Aaron Wilson achieved their goal of stopping in the 48 contiguous states ahead of schedule in 44 hours and seven minutes, according to a news release.

Besides the world record attempt by the pair of American military veterans, which has yet to be confirmed by Guinness World Records, the men have sought to inspire future pilots and raise funds for Veterans Airlift Command.

The organization provides free, private air travel to combat-injured veterans. Behnfeldt and Wilson have raised over $30,000 for the VAC.

They also wanted to recognize this year as the 120th anniversary of powered flight.

The pilots initially planned a journey of 43 hours and 31 minutes while leaving room for setbacks, according to their website.

The mission began with a conversation between Behnfeldt, who worked at Delta for 24 years, and another airline pilot.

We were talking on one of our legs one day, and he talked about this pilot he flew with who tried to set that Guinness World Record by landing in 48 states, Behnfeldt told CNN. It sparked interest.

From there, Behnfeldt said he contacted Wilson, who, like Behnfeldt, also flies Delta planes and also attended Bowling Green State University School of Aviation.

He had all the logistics and everything figured out, Wilson said in a press release from their alma mater.

Flying across the country in a small plane is something I’ve always wanted to do, so I was immediately sold on the idea, Wilson said in the statement. I did not hesitate to say yes.

Behnfeldt, who served in the US Navy for 30 years, said her Navy buddy and fellow pilot Thomas Twiddy also joined the couple on the trip as a flight technician.

The trio departed on the night of June 4 from Berrien Springs, Michigan, on a 5,008-mile journey that included no hotel stays, only rest periods aboard the small plane, with each pilot flying in turn to each state.

Their trip ended on June 6 when they landed in the afternoon in Portland, Maine.

Flying in Behnfeldt’s Piper Saratoga single-engine plane, they flew over the United States with the intention of spending between 10 minutes and just under half an hour at each airport, Behnfeldt told CNN.

The only time the plane was cut during their brief layovers was during the refueling process, Behnfeldt said.

And it turned out that for the 41 stops we made where we didn’t take fuel and we didn’t stop, the average time on the ground was 8 minutes, said Behnfeldt, who spent about 18 minutes on the ground for fuel stops. in its initial planning.

One of their stops was in Coffeyville, Kansas, around 11:30 p.m., Behnfeldt recalled.

There were nearly 50 people (of all ages) on the ramp to greet us, and we weren’t supposed to take fuel there, he said.

The drivers decided to stop briefly and refuel and hand out t-shirts at the stop where so many people had come to support them.

A 6-year-old girl came up to me and asked: Do you want to sign my T-shirt? said Behnfeldt. It took us a little longer to get through this stop, but it was 100% worth it.

Behnfeldt and Wilson will have to wait several weeks before receiving confirmation that their impressive flight path qualifies as a world record, a Guinness World Record spokesperson told CNN in an email.

