Is this heavily shorted UK stock worth buying in July?

Short selling stock is when investors sell borrowed stock in the belief that the stock price will fall. A company that is heavily short-selling carries great risks, but can also reap huge profits if done well. So, do I have some of the UK’s most short-sold stocks in my portfolio?

1. Ocado

Ocado (LSE:OCDO) has been one of the most volatile stocks on the London Stock Exchange, trading up 10% on either side over the past week. However, this is not surprising as Ocado is the most shorted UK stock with a short interest rate of 6.2%.

The online grocer’s stock soared 50% in June after news of a potential acquisition by Amazon broke. As such, short sellers made huge jumps by buying large amounts of Ocado stock to avoid large losses. Whether Ocado stock warrants a buy, however, is an entirely different question.

Ocado has been in the red since 2017 and the road to profitability doesn’t look like it’s coming any time soon. With Amazon rejecting its interest in acquiring Ocado, according to the latest reports, there are clearly better UK stocks to invest in.

2. Assos

ASOS (LSE:ASC) was one of the most shorted stocks in June. Fast-forward to a month later and the fortunes seem to have turned around. The online fashion retailer started off with short-term interest of around 5% in June and shares are down 1.2% today after rising more than 20%.

The reason is the most recent results from the FTSE 250 stalwart. After declining earnings since early 2021, the company reported an underlying operating profit of $20 million in its third-quarter trading update. In addition, the board even made a profit of 40 million to 60 million units in the second half of the fiscal year.

As a result, ASOS is now the 59th most shorted stock, which is a remarkable feat. However, there is still a long way to go before ASOS stock fully recovers from its current slump. And inflation needs to come down further for there to be any meaningful progress on revenues and earnings.

Data Source: ONS

Still, the apparel sector looks bright in the near term, given recent upbeat figures from NEXT and Primark owner Associated British Foods. If ASOS can leverage this to continue improving its cost base, the stock looks like a great deal with a price-to-sales ratio of 0.1, and it’s a stock I’m considering.

3. Moonpig

Moonpig (LSE:MOON) rises to the top of the most short-sold UK stocks. The greeting card company reported healthy revenue growth in its latest FY23 results. Nonetheless, traders remained pessimistic and chose instead to focus on the 7% decline in pre-tax adjusted profit.

Be that as it may, this could actually be helpful for Moonpig. If the group beats guidance and grows earnings by more than 8% while maintaining EBITDA, short sellers may buy a lot of Moonpig stock to avoid losses, which in turn could push Moonpig stock higher.

Businesses are now gaining a competitive edge in the online greeting card space. So the stock could be a better buy among the heavily sold UK stocks. And with a reasonable forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5, Moonpig stock is a stock I’m considering.

