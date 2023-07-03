5 US cities with biggest home price gains, 5 in most declines: Redfin





US home prices are down just 0.9% from the same time last year, Redfin reports. The housing market continues to build, with house prices rising every month since February. Providence, Milwaukee, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Cincinnati posted the largest gains.

The US real estate market is on fire again.

After falling 5% between June 2022 and January 2023, house prices fell just 0.9% year-on-year, according to Redfin data released Thursday. Month over month, home prices are also up for the fourth consecutive month.

“The decline in house prices is easing,” Dana Anderson, data reporter at Redfin, said in the report. “The typical U.S. home is selling for about $383,000, about $4,000 less (-1%) than the all-time high set last June. This is the smallest year-over-year decline in nearly four months. For the second time since last August, the sale price to list price ratio has reached 100%; in other words, the average home is now selling at the asking price.”

With housing demand still relatively weak amid high mortgage rates, the company cited falling listings as a factor supporting prices. Homeowners are reluctant to move and forgo low-rate mortgages they took out years ago, keeping supply low.

Whether or not the price rally continues remains to be seen. Some housing experts have attributed the momentum to seasonality and say it will fade. Others warn that a looming recession will further hamper demand, driving prices down. A hawkish Federal Reserve also means stubbornly high mortgage rates could continue to stifle demand.

But that’s on a national basis. Under the headlines, some parts of the country are driving the ongoing rally, while others are hurting it. That’s a change from a year ago, when all cities in indexes like the NSA S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index, for example, posted declines.

Below, we’ve listed the five cities that saw the strongest year-over-year price growth, as well as the five cities that saw the steepest declines, according to Redfin.

